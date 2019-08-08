Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a tri-nations Twenty20 tournament in September despite the African nation being suspended by the game's world body, an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Thursday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference, putting the country's participation in multi-nation events in doubt.
"We have been informed by the concerned officials that there is no bar on Zimbabwe playing in bilateral matches. They are only suspended from ICC events. This is why we included them in the series," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.
Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament scheduled to be held from September 13 to 24.
Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan in September, but officials said Zimbabwe had been included in the series following a request from the strife-torn country.
The tri-series will be preceded by Afghanistan's maiden Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong from September 5 to 9.
Fixtures:
Aug 30: Afghanistan arrive in Bangladesh
Sept 1-2: Two-day practice match between Afghanistan XI and BCB XI in Chittagong
Sept 5-9: First and only Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong
Sept 8: Zimbabwe arrive in Bangladesh
Sept 11: T20 practice match between Zimbabwe XI and BCB XI in Fatullah
Sept 13: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka
Sept 14: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka
Sept 15: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in Dhaka
Sept 18: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Chittagong
Sept 20: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Chittagong
Sept 21: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in Chittagong
Sept 24: Final of tri-nation T20I in Dhaka
Bangladesh to Host Zimbabwe in Tri-nation T20 Tournament Despite ICC Ban
Related stories
Firdose Moonda | July 26, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
For Zimbabwe Cricket, this May Really Well Be…The End
Cricketnext Staff | July 21, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
'How One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers' - Zimbabwe Cricketers Left in Lurch
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings