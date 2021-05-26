Bangladesh top ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Rankings After Winning Home Series Against Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh cricket team extended its winning streak at home, after they defeated Sri Lanka by 103 runs via DLS method in the second One-day International (ODI). With the win they not only took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, but also topped the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The hosts, led by Tamim Iqbal, recorded their fourth consecutive win at home in this competition by beating Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Sunday, May 23.

Courtesy of this victory, Bangladesh have jumped to the summit post, with 50 points to their name from eight matches so far. While they still have a match in hand, they are closely followed by defending champions England at second place, while Pakistan are at third spot after six matches.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third and final ODI on Friday. A win in the next match will further strengthen Bangladesh’s position at the top of the ICC CWC Super League standings.

The Sri Lanka side currently languish at the bottom and have -2 rating to their name. Heading into the dead rubber fixture on Friday, the Islanders will hope to arrest their slide in the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh’s stunning victory in the second ODI was due to an all-around show by the team. Mushfiqur Rahim led with a fantastic knock of 125 runs (127 balls) to inspire the team to 246 in 50 overs. Chasing 247 to win, Sri Lanka lost early wickets, as openers Danushka Gunathilaka and skipper Kusal Perera failed to provide a good start. Bangladesh stuck to their plans and their bowlers fired on all cylinders to reduce the visitors to 141/9 in a rain-interrupted 40-over second innings to win the match by 103 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here