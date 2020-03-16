Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan Postponed Due to Coronavirus Threat

Interestingly, PCB is going ahead with the Pakistan Super League, which has entered the knockout stages now.

Cricketnext Staff |March 16, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan Postponed Due to Coronavirus Threat

The upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been postponed indefinitely following the COVID-19 situation.

The two teams were scheduled to play a one-off ODI on April 1 before the second Test from April 5. They had already played the first Test of the series from February 7, with Pakistan winning by an innings and 44 runs.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

Interestingly, PCB is going ahead with the Pakistan Super League, which has entered the knockout stages now.

