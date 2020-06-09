Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka In Doubt as Players Did Not Show Interest: Akram Khan

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July is unlikely to go ahead, BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan has said.

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July is unlikely to go ahead, BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan has said.

"Yes we had spoken with some of the players and they did not show any interest," Akram told Cricbuzz. "I think chances are very slim about the Sri Lanka tour commencing on scheduled time frame."

The Bangladesh board officials held a video conference with senior players, who cited risk of the virus as the reason behind their decision. While Sri Lanka Cricket have been pushing for a revised schedule in September, BCB are yet to commit.

ALSO READ: Seemed Like The Board Were Rushing to Bid Me Farewell: Former Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza 

Some Sri Lankan cricketers have resumed training as a group, while Bangladesh cricketers are yet to have a camp. Akram said the team will play international cricket only after having sufficient preparation.

"Where Sri Lanka is thinking of playing cricket we are yet to resume training at our own backyard and more importantly we cannot say when the condition will improve," Akram said. "We are trying to find out who wants to train individually so that we can prepare the ground for them but I am not too sure whether everyone wants to do it or it is just a wish of few cricketers.

"We cannot go there without proper preparation because it is a three match Test series. They players are out of cricket for long time so after returning to cricket they will at least need 40 days training comprised with one month skill training following a 10 days fitness camp. So we cannot commit anything right away regarding the Sri Lanka tour."

