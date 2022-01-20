Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup Match: Live Updates From St Kitts

BAN U-19 vs CAN U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Bangladesh vs Canada live Group A match of the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Live Scorecard || Ball-by ball Commentary

In match no.17 of the U-19 World Cup 2022, Bangladesh Under-19 (BD-U19) will lock horns with Canada Under-19 (CAN-U19) at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts on January 20. The game is scheduled at 6.30 PM IST onwards. Both sides are reeling at the bottom of Group A standings, Canada U19 lost both their opening fixtures they have played so far. They first suffered a 49-runs defeat at the hands of United Arab Emirates, followed by a massive 106-runs defeat to England in their last match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 team lost their opening fixture against England by seven wickets. Batting first the Asian side were bundled out for 97 by the English bowlers, their batters did the rest by chasing the paltry target with 149 balls remaining and achieving a seven-wicket victory.

Both sides are coming off big losses in their respective last matches, they have to be on their toes in their upcoming clash.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh U19 and Canada U19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Telecast

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 contest will be played at Conaree Sports Club, in Basseterre, St Kitts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 20.

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gurnek Johal Singh

Vice-Captain: Ethan Gibson

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Anoop Chima

Batters: Aich Mollah, Mahfijul Islam, Arjuna Sukhu

Allrounders: Ariful Islam, Mihir Patel, Gurnek Johal Singh, Ethan Gibson

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Kairav Sharma

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19: Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (WK), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (C), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U19: Anoop Chima (WK), Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (C), Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Parmveer Kharoud

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here