Bangladesh U-19 vs United Arab Emirates U-19, Live Cricket Score Group A, Under-19 World Cup 2022: Live Updates From St Kitts

Bangladesh U-19 vs United Arab Emirates U-19 Group A: The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Over the last eight editions of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC, Bangladesh have come through the first round on six occasions, culminating in the memorable overall victory two years ago in South Africa.

On that occasion, they beat India in the final, the team who have caused them the most problems at Under-19 level.

Prior to 2020, their previous best performance came in 2016 when a team captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished third overall on home soil.

Captaining the side this time around is Rakibul Hasan, part of the winning team in South Africa and the left-arm spinner will be key to the team building on a strong recent record.

The United Arab Emirates have qualified for the ICC U19 Men’s CWC for the second edition running, and third overall having hosted the event in 2014.

Last time around, the UAE got the better of Canada in the first round, but then fell to the same opponent in the 13th-place play-off, so they will be a familiar rival.

Full international Alishan Sharafu, a batting all-rounder, will captain the side, having been part of the squad two years ago.

He has since gone on to represent the UAE at T20I and ODI level and will bring plenty of experience to the side as one of two returning players, along with 17-year-old wicket-keeper and opener Kai Smith, who was just 15 when he played in this event in South Africa.

