Bangladesh U-19 World Champions Return Home to a Hero's Welcome
Thousands of ecstatic fans celebrated on the streets and a stadium crowd screamed "we are the champions" as Bangladesh returned home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday after winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh U-19 World Champions Return Home to a Hero's Welcome
Thousands of ecstatic fans celebrated on the streets and a stadium crowd screamed "we are the champions" as Bangladesh returned home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday after winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 13 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATEast London
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings