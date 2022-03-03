Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka Live Updates and Scorecard

After a 2-1 series defeat in the ODIs, Afghanistan aim to bounce back in the 2-match T20I series which begins on Friday in Dhaka. The face-off will be mouth-watering when the experience of Bangladesh clashes with the youthful zeal of the Afghans.

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat against the Mohammed Nabi-led side. The hosts suffered a major blow ahead of the series opener as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim injured his thumb at practice on Wednesday and was ruled out.

They have recalled Liton Das who was dropped following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last year. At the same time, the inclusion of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will also be a significant boost for the hosts.

Bangladesh will aim at turning their fortunes after what has been a very poor recent run for them in T20 internationals. Each of their last eight matches played in this format has ended in defeat.

“We would like to bat first. The wicket looks quite good and hopefully, we can put up a good total on the board. Coming into the T20 World Cup, we need to have a good build-up. It is a good opportunity to test ourselves here against Afghanistan. Two debutants for us,” said Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah.

For the tourists, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, and skipper Mohammad Nabi will provide a variable spin-option with the ball. A lot will also depend on the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top of the order.

“We were also looking to bat first. We are trying to build a quality team for the World Cup and it is good preparation for that. We have two debuts as well, really happy with our playing XI,” said Nabi at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad.`

