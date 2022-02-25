Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2022 Live Cricket Streaming For 2nd ODI: How to Watch BAN vs AFG Match on TV And Online in India

Afghanistan will be fighting to save the series when they will take on Bangladesh in the second One Day International of the three-match series on Friday. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this crucial encounter and the game starts at 10:30 AM IST. Bangladesh lead the three-match ODI series by a 1-0 margin after Mehidy Hasan and Afif Hossain’s record partnership for the sixth wicket sealed a come-from-behind win in the tour opener.

After electing to bat first, the Afghan batters struggled at the crease before collapsing at 215 at the start of the penultimate over. Najibullah Zadran top-scored with 67 for his team, while the wickets were spread amongst the Bangladesh bowlers.

Chasing 215, Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s 4/54 blew away the home team’s top order leaving them reeling at 45/6 in the 12th over. But Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan started stitching a partnership and led the recovery. The visiting team watched in disbelief as the pair not only cracked career-best ODI scores, but also engineered a memorable record stand of 174 to help their side get across the line with seven balls to spare. Hossain remained unbeaten at 93, while Mehidy finished with 81 not out to complete a fantastic win.

Advertisement

Bangladesh will be high in confidence after their stunning victory in the first ODI. The Afghan team will be disappointed but need to do it all once again at the same venue. The team will look to come back harder in the second ODI as they need to win the second game to keep the series alive.

When will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The second ODI between the two sides will be played at 10:30 am IST on Friday, February 25.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Probable Teams

Bangladesh probable playing XIs: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here