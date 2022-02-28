BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Score Cricket Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day international against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.
Bangladesh are looking for a clean sweep in three-match series after winning the opening two matches.
The hosts fielded an unchanged team while Afghanistan brought back Gulbadin Naib in place of Farid Ahmed.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui
Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)
TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)
Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here