Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Live Updates From Chattogram

Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM (IST).

Bangladesh on Tuesday included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month.

Shahriar, 23, made 178 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 152 for Barishal in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.

Test batsman Yasir Ali, yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan all return after missing Bangladesh’s last Twenty20 series against Pakistan in November.

Opener Najmaul Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan were dropped.

Afghanistan will play three one-day internationals against Bangladesh starting on Wednesday in Chattogram before the Twenty20 in Mirpur on March 3 and 5.

The host, Bangladesh, are the favourites to win the Wednesday game. The team hasn’t played the 50-over format since July 2021. Their last ODI series came against Zimbabwe where they secured a win by 3-0. The Men in Red and Green have a stellar record at home and they will hope to continue their domination against Afghanistan as well.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were recently up against the Netherlands in a three-match series. The visitors were brilliant during the tour as they produced superlative batting performances to record a win by 3-0. A handful of Afghanistan players are coming after playing the BBL and PSL. Thus, the visiting nation is expected to put up a good performance.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Squad

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai

