Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: Red-hot AFG Take on BAN in Hope to Seal Super Four Spot

Read more

forgettable tour of Zimbabwe where they lost both the T20I and ODI series.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

On what date will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival

Bangladesh and Afghanistan Possible XIs

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here