Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Southampton: Afghanistan Target Bangladesh Scalp

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Coming off a stellar performance against India, Afghanistan will aim to get their first win in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Monday (June 24).

After poor performances in their first four matches, Afghanistan showed what they are capable of when they took India to the limit at the same venue on Sunday.

Their bowling unit had suffered against England but they delivered a commanding performance against Virat Kohli’s side, ensuring they could only score 224 in the first innings before falling short by just 11 runs.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib will hope they can carry on the momentum against a Bangladesh side that have been in fine form so far in the tournament.

Shakib al Hasan has led the way with the bat and is currently among the top-five run scorers of the tournament but their bowling has been wayward at times and that has come back to haunt them on occasion.

And against an Afghanistan spin attack that managed to stifle India, Bangladesh's own bowlers will have to step up to make life easier for their batsmen.

However, if they manage to win their remaining games and a few other results go in their favour, they might just sneak into the top four.