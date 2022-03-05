Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The last T20 International of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 04, Saturday. The two teams have entertained the viewers with some nerve-wracking matches and another thrilling contest is awaited on Saturday.

Bangladesh have had an upper hand over Afghanistan for the major part of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh. The host won the three-match ODI series by 2-1 and kickstarted the T20I series with a victory by 61 runs.

Following a win in the first T20 International, Mahmudullah’s side will be pumped up to deliver a terrific performance in the last game as well. Afghanistan, on the other hand, don’t have the option of winning the series but they will try to add in a draw. The visitors need to add a good middle-order batter who can score some quick runs.

When will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The second T20 International between the two sides will be played at 02:30 pm IST on March 05, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 02:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain

BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c)

