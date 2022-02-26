Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan will play the last One Day International of the three-match series on Monday to avoid a series whitewash. The visitors looked out of color in the first two matches as they succumbed to two back-to-back losses by four wickets and 88 runs.

The second ODI between the two sides saw Bangladesh scoring 306 runs as Liton Das smashed a century. The wicketkeeper-batter was aptly supported by Mushfiqur Rahim as he played a knock of 86 runs. Chasing the big total, Afghanistan lacked some crucial partnerships in the middle.

Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran looked good at the beginning of their respective knocks. However, they failed to prolong their stay in the middle. Afghanistan were restricted at 218 runs as Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan picked two wickets each.

When will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The third One Day International between the two sides will be played at 10:30 am IST on February 28, Monday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazal Haq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi

