Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Shakib Becomes First Bangladesh Batsman to Hit 1000 World Cup Runs

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
During his knock of 51 off 69 balls against Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh cricketer, and 19th overall to score a 1000 runs in World Cup competition.

Shakib achieved the milestone when he reached the score of 35. He added 16 runs more before spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped him in front of the stumps.

Shakib has enjoyed a stellar World Cup so far, scoring 476 in six matches and counting, at an average of 95.20. He has scored two centuries in the tournament – 121 against hosts England and 124* against West Indies.

The list of players who have crossed 1000 World Cup runs is comprised of five Sri Lankans, three Australians, three South Africans, three West Indians, two Indians, one Pakistani and one New Zealander.

Shakib played his first World Cup in West Indies in 2007. The match against Afghanistan is his 27th World Cup match overall. ​

