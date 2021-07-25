Bangladesh vs Australia 2021: Aaron Finch Ruled Out With Knee Injury; To Undergo Surgery

Australia skipper Aaron Finch will be unavailable for the upcoming Bangladesh tour. The captain had injured his knee during the build-up to the five match T20I series against West Indies which only agravated by the time Australia took on the hosts in the final T20I. The team will now tour Bangladesh without him as he has left for Australia. Finch being ruled out is a not a good sign for Aussies who have a busy international schedule which includes the T20 World Cup.

The Cricket Australia soon figured that Finch’s injury is serious and needs a surgery. The team will hope that he gets the surgery done and be fit by the time Aussies land in UAE.

. Finch though will have to serve out a 14-day quarantine upon landing in Australia before he can undergo the surgery.

“I’m extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said on Sunday (July 25). “This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup."

Meanwhile wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will be taking over the reins from the 34-year-old; Matthew Wade is named the vice-captain. They will be playing another five match series against Bangladesh starting August 3.

Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder Guide West Indies to Series-Levelling Win

Barbados: Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran made half centuries in a 93-run sixth wicket partnership which steered the West Indies to a four wicket win over Australia in the re-scheduled second one-day cricket international Saturday, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

In a match in which the top orders of both teams failed, Holder and Pooran lifted the home team from 72-5 in the 15th over to 165-5 in the 36th, chasing Australias 187.

Holder was out for 52 when the West Indies were just 23 runs from victory and Pooran went on to make an unbeaten 59 and guide them to victory with 72 balls remaining. Alzarri Joseph, who hit a boundary for the winning runs, was 5 not out.

Pooran was dropped on 26 by Moises Henriques and 49 by Matthew Wade as fielding lapses by Australia helped the West Indies to an important win. Australia won the first match of the series by 133 runs and the third match will be played on Monday.

