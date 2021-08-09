Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20I, Live Scores & Updates: Bangladesh Bat First in Dead Rubber

Bangladesh take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I match, knowing fully well that they have lost the series in Dhaka. But, they came back really well to win the fourth T20I match.

BAN vs AUS, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Australia will square off against each other in the last T20 International of the five-match series on August 9, Monday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh are the likely favorites to win the last T20I.

Bangladesh have dominated the T20I series. The hosts produced a comprehensive performance to win the first three T20 Internationals. Australia finally scripted their first victory of the Bangladesh tour in the previous game as they won the fourth T20I by three wickets.

However, the victory wasn’t of any importance as Bangladesh has won the series by 3-1.

The BAN vs AUS 5th T20I is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Monday, August 9.

When will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The 5th T20I will be played on Monday, August 9.

Where will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The last T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The last T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The last T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS 5th T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Australia: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

