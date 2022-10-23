Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After an enthralling weekend at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will take to the pitch to clash against the Netherlands in the Super 12 match. The two sides will be meeting at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

While this will be the Bangladesh’s first match of the tournament, the Netherlands fought hard to qualify for this round. The Dutch side peaked at the right moment to finish second in their group. However, the Super 12 stage will be different gravy as the Scott Edwards side will be up against world-class sides. They will be looking to go as far as possible and would love to start off with a win on Monday.

Bangladesh enters the competition after four straight losses in the tri-series in New Zealand. The Tigers aren’t one of the best when it comes to T20Is. They lack firepower in their batting and have struggled to score quickly in the latter stages. Much of the responsibilities will be bestowed on the veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. After exiting early from the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will be hoping to at least qualify for the knockouts in the coveted tournament.

Ahead of Monday’s T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will take place on October 24, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Bangladesh vs Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Bangladesh vs Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here