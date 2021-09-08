Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Details: How to Watch BAN vs NZ 2021, 4th T20I Online And on TV in India

Bangladesh and New Zealand will once again square off against each other on Wednesday, September 8, in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and it will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).

Bangladesh have taken a 2-1 lead, and on Wednesday they will hope to close out the T20I series. On the other hand, the New Zealand need to win to keep the five-match affair alive.

Bangladesh won the first two games of the series. However, after two disappointing outings, New Zealand bounced back and won the third game by 52 runs to narrow down the margin.

In the third T20I, batting first, New Zealand managed to score 128 runs. However, their bowlers stood up and bundled out the hosts for a paltry 76 runs to gave their side a thumping win.

The ongoing T20I series is not being broadcast on TV in India. But the fans can follow the match on the FanCode app.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Predicted Line-ups:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting XI: Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham (c & wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggelejin, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy.

