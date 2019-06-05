starts in
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Kiwis Opt to Bowl

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 5:35 PM IST

LIVE

BAN vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 9, The Oval, London, 05 June, 2019

Bangladesh

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.00

Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
v/s
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

  • 17:34 (IST)

    TOSS: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl. That is a good decision keeping in mind the overcast conditions in London. 

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Onto the ninth match in the ICC World Cup 2019 as Bangladesh face New Zealand at the Oval. Both teams have won their opening matches and would look to continue their winning run. Hello and welcome to yet another live blog. 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

17:31 (IST)

"Going back to that day in Christchurch, I was thinking how do we get a team back together after this? But they’ve done it, it’s not been anything special from me," he said. "I’ve just tried to carry on as normal because I thought that was the right thing to do. And the support that they’ve given each other has been the main thing. They knew what they needed to do."

17:21 (IST)

"I think that they’ve actually got solace from each other, they’ve tried to help each other through it. I’ve got a lot of respect and admiration for the way they’ve pulled through." Rhodes, whose players made a dream start to the campaign by beating South Africa by 21 runs in their World Cup opener after piling up their highest one-day international total, refused to take the credit.

17:13 (IST)

None of the players were injured and the tour was immediately abandoned. "I’ve got so much respect for the players. The way that they’ve handled themselves after that event," Rhodes told reporters at the Oval in South London where Bangladesh play on Wednesday. "The Christchurch awful day and the shootings, they’ve got some sort of brotherhood there now. The experience they went through together on that coach, I think it’s somehow gelled them," added the Briton.

17:04 (IST)

Bangladesh have dealt with the trauma of the Christchurch mosque attacks by becoming closer as a team, coach Steve Rhodes said on Tuesday as his World Cup players prepared to play New Zealand for the first time since the March mass shooting. A lone gunman killed 51 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two of the city's mosques, with the Bangladesh team bus approaching one of them as the gunfire started.

17:01 (IST)

Onto the ninth match in the ICC World Cup 2019 as Bangladesh face New Zealand at the Oval. Both teams have won their opening matches and would look to continue their winning run. Hello and welcome to yet another live blog. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1800 HRS IST. (BAN vs NZ live)

New Zealand will be looking for second win on the trot and so will Bangladesh. New Zealand are second on the points table while Bangladesh are at number 5.

PREVIEW: After pulling off a memorable win over more fancied South Africa, a confident Bangladesh will take on disciplined New Zealand knowing they can upset their applecart in a World Cup fixture at the Kennington Oval here on Wednesday. Fast-improving side Bangladesh underlined their potential with a fine 21-run victory at The Oval over the Proteas who came into this World Cup as a low-key side always failing to match hype. Bangladesh made 330-6 -- their highest one-day total -- with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan hitting 75 in front of a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

Chasing the daunting total, South Africa never really looked like winning as Bangladesh spinners remained economical while pacers were disciplined. Previously, Bangladesh had won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland before the World Cup and have series wins over India and Pakistan since the last World Cup. Therefore, New Zealand will have their task cut out and will know this will be a far sterner test than Sri Lanka whom they beat easily. The Kiwis' superb bowling display saw them dismantle the Lankans for just 136 all out in 29.2 overs, with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagging three wickets each. Chasing the paltry target, the Black Caps were never in any sort of trouble as Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) went about their job with little fuss.

Squads: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor

