Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Kiwis Opt to Bowl

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
17:34 (IST)
TOSS: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl. That is a good decision keeping in mind the overcast conditions in London.
17:01 (IST)
Onto the ninth match in the ICC World Cup 2019 as Bangladesh face New Zealand at the Oval. Both teams have won their opening matches and would look to continue their winning run. Hello and welcome to yet another live blog.
17:39 (IST)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
17:37 (IST)
New Zealand win the toss at The Oval and put Bangladesh in to bat.
17:31 (IST)
"Going back to that day in Christchurch, I was thinking how do we get a team back together after this? But they’ve done it, it’s not been anything special from me," he said. "I’ve just tried to carry on as normal because I thought that was the right thing to do. And the support that they’ve given each other has been the main thing. They knew what they needed to do."
17:21 (IST)
"I think that they’ve actually got solace from each other, they’ve tried to help each other through it. I’ve got a lot of respect and admiration for the way they’ve pulled through." Rhodes, whose players made a dream start to the campaign by beating South Africa by 21 runs in their World Cup opener after piling up their highest one-day international total, refused to take the credit.
17:13 (IST)
None of the players were injured and the tour was immediately abandoned. "I’ve got so much respect for the players. The way that they’ve handled themselves after that event," Rhodes told reporters at the Oval in South London where Bangladesh play on Wednesday. "The Christchurch awful day and the shootings, they’ve got some sort of brotherhood there now. The experience they went through together on that coach, I think it’s somehow gelled them," added the Briton.
17:04 (IST)
Bangladesh have dealt with the trauma of the Christchurch mosque attacks by becoming closer as a team, coach Steve Rhodes said on Tuesday as his World Cup players prepared to play New Zealand for the first time since the March mass shooting. A lone gunman killed 51 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two of the city's mosques, with the Bangladesh team bus approaching one of them as the gunfire started.
17:01 (IST)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Kiwis Opt to Bowl
LIVE
BAN vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 9, The Oval, London, 05 June, 2019
Bangladesh
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
New Zealand
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
17:39 (IST)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
17:37 (IST)
17:34 (IST)
17:31 (IST)
17:21 (IST)
17:13 (IST)
17:04 (IST)
17:01 (IST)
