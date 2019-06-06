Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: NZ Hold Nerves to Earn Second Straight Win

Santner takes a stride forward and pushes one through the covers to get the job done for New Zealand. This is a hard-fought win and Bangladesh deserve all the credit for keeping themselves in the game for such long time. NZ have now won both of their games.
01:36 (IST)
Is there a twist in the tale? Nice and full from Saifuddin and Henry failed to get bat down on time. New Zealand need seven runs, while Bangladesh want two wickets.
01:22 (IST)
Oh Neesham, what have you done! There was no need to be a hero. Mortaza stuck with Mosaddek and Neesham mistimed one straight into the hands of the long off fielder. What a turnaround this has been. New Zealand Still Need 25 runs.
01:16 (IST)
Got him! A slower bouncer from Saifuddin and CdG tried to upper cut it. There was no pace in the ball and he ended up hitting it back to the wicketkeeper who timed his jump to perfection and completed the catch. New Zealand still need 27 runs.
00:55 (IST)
This game is far from over! Mosaddek has got the big fish and New Zealand have now lost five. It was a nothing delivery down the leg side and Taylor wanted to work it fine but ended up getting a thin edge. A quality knock comes to an end but New Zealand still need 52 runs to win.
00:27 (IST)
Another one for Mehidy! It was not a great delivery but there was no need for any big shot and that is exactly what Latham has done. It was slightly short and Latham lifted it towards deep mid-wicket where Saifuddin took a good running catch.
00:22 (IST)
Finally! This is not something one would expect from Williamson. The partnership was going along nicely and Williamson against the run of play mistimed one to the deep mid-wicket. Mehidy looks delighted but it was a nothing shot from the New Zealand skipper who didn't get close to the pitch of the ball.
00:16 (IST)
Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson.
23:54 (IST)
FIFTY FOR TAYLOR: And suddenly the course of the match has changed with Taylor fifty. He has lifted his side once again in the time of need. He cuts Mustafizur to bring up his fifty. Excellent batting by him. New Zealand are now 136/2.
23:49 (IST)
MISS: There was a chance for a run out but Mushfiqur Rahim dislogdes the stumps before getting the ball in his hand. This could be a costly miss. It's 126/2,
01:53 (IST)
You don’t have to score 380 in and ODI to make it interesting.. 244 will do .
Taylor: I was very nervous at the end. But gotta give the credit to Bangladesh and their supporters who came out in numbers. They put a lot of pressure on us and this could have gone either way. We thought 270-280 was a good score on this wicket but the bowlers kept it tight. It was nice to get over the line at the end of the day. We need to work on our running between the wickets, there were a couple of close calls there. I do enjoy batting with Kane and hopefully we run well between the wickets against Afghanistan.
01:46 (IST)
Ross Taylor has been named Man of the Match for his 91-ball 82.
01:45 (IST)
Chasing 245, New Zealand were 160 for 2 at one stage before spinners took wickets to wreak havoc in the New Zealand camp. Santner however kept his nerves and got the job done for his team. They now have won two in two but New Zealand will be concerned with the way things folded in the last 10 overs.
01:42 (IST)
01:40 (IST)
Two wides and then an edge for four. Ferguson has done it for New Zealand who now need just one run.
01:36 (IST)
01:32 (IST)
Santner has managed to keep his calm and is handling the pressure very well. The left-hander isn't going for any outrageous shot and is focusing on strike rotation. However, it's Henry who gets a half volley and hammers it through the covers for four. They now just need 10 runs.
01:27 (IST)
Edged and four! Santner went for the drive but got a thick edge that rolled towards third man for four. New Zealand will take it though as they now only need 18 runs.
01:22 (IST)
01:16 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
Mustafizur comes back into the attack and Neesham welcomes him with a boundary towards the cover region. 42 overs done, New Zealand are 212 for 5, needing further 33 runs. The two all-rounders seem to be doing the job for New Zealand.
01:07 (IST)
Decent final over from Shakib as he concedes five runs. Neesham and CdG will have to make sure NZ doesn't lose anymore wicket as they are still 40 short of the target.
01:01 (IST)
Mortaza comes into the attack and starts with a no ball. This is not something you would expect from an experienced bowler. CdG makes the most of it and smokes it towards extra cover for four. He then hits a couple of deliveries straight to the fielders but New Zealand still manage seven off it.
00:55 (IST)
00:52 (IST)
38 overs done and New Zealand are 191 for 4. Taylor is going strong at one end while Neesham has started playing his natural game. They now need 54 runs.
00:43 (IST)
Shot! Mehidy drops one in Neesham's arc and the all-rounder smokes it towards long on for a maximum. That will release some pressure. New Zealand now need only 68 runs.
00:37 (IST)
A couple of solid overs from Mosaddek and Mehidy and New Zealand seem to be panicking here. Neesham went for a risky single and Sabbir Rahman got the direct hit but the batsman was just in. Bangladesh look all charged up at the moment. Taylor holds the key here.
00:29 (IST)
New Zealand still need 83 runs and Bangladesh will have to get rid of Taylor as soon as possible if they want to make a comeback in this game.
00:27 (IST)
00:22 (IST)
00:16 (IST)
Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson. This is their 13th 100-run stand and the two senior batsmen have looked very comfortable today.
00:11 (IST)
How good has been Taylor for New Zealand in the last one year or two! The right-hander has once again brought his 'A' game and is currently batting on 63 off 57. New Zealand are 153 for 2 at the end of 29 overs.
00:07 (IST)
Both Williamson and Taylor are cruising along nicely and they have enough time to get over the line. New Zealand now need 95 runs.
00:03 (IST)
Pacer Shaifuddin comes back into the attack. Let's see whethere he can bag a wicket here for Bangladesh. But he does not get one. Another good over for the Kiwis comes to an end as New Zealand are 145/2. They need 100 to win now.
23:49 (IST)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: NZ Hold Nerves to Earn Second Straight Win
CONCLUDED
BAN vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 9 ODI, The Oval, London, 05 June, 2019
Bangladesh
244/10
(49.2) RR 4.94
New Zealand
248/8
(47.1) RR 5.25
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
01:53 (IST)
01:51 (IST)
Taylor: I was very nervous at the end. But gotta give the credit to Bangladesh and their supporters who came out in numbers. They put a lot of pressure on us and this could have gone either way. We thought 270-280 was a good score on this wicket but the bowlers kept it tight. It was nice to get over the line at the end of the day. We need to work on our running between the wickets, there were a couple of close calls there. I do enjoy batting with Kane and hopefully we run well between the wickets against Afghanistan.
01:46 (IST)
Ross Taylor has been named Man of the Match for his 91-ball 82.
01:45 (IST)
Chasing 245, New Zealand were 160 for 2 at one stage before spinners took wickets to wreak havoc in the New Zealand camp. Santner however kept his nerves and got the job done for his team. They now have won two in two but New Zealand will be concerned with the way things folded in the last 10 overs.
01:42 (IST)
01:40 (IST)
Two wides and then an edge for four. Ferguson has done it for New Zealand who now need just one run.
01:36 (IST)
01:32 (IST)
Santner has managed to keep his calm and is handling the pressure very well. The left-hander isn't going for any outrageous shot and is focusing on strike rotation. However, it's Henry who gets a half volley and hammers it through the covers for four. They now just need 10 runs.
01:27 (IST)
Edged and four! Santner went for the drive but got a thick edge that rolled towards third man for four. New Zealand will take it though as they now only need 18 runs.
01:22 (IST)
01:16 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
Mustafizur comes back into the attack and Neesham welcomes him with a boundary towards the cover region. 42 overs done, New Zealand are 212 for 5, needing further 33 runs. The two all-rounders seem to be doing the job for New Zealand.
01:07 (IST)
Decent final over from Shakib as he concedes five runs. Neesham and CdG will have to make sure NZ doesn't lose anymore wicket as they are still 40 short of the target.
01:01 (IST)
Mortaza comes into the attack and starts with a no ball. This is not something you would expect from an experienced bowler. CdG makes the most of it and smokes it towards extra cover for four. He then hits a couple of deliveries straight to the fielders but New Zealand still manage seven off it.
00:55 (IST)
00:52 (IST)
38 overs done and New Zealand are 191 for 4. Taylor is going strong at one end while Neesham has started playing his natural game. They now need 54 runs.
00:43 (IST)
Shot! Mehidy drops one in Neesham's arc and the all-rounder smokes it towards long on for a maximum. That will release some pressure. New Zealand now need only 68 runs.
00:37 (IST)
A couple of solid overs from Mosaddek and Mehidy and New Zealand seem to be panicking here. Neesham went for a risky single and Sabbir Rahman got the direct hit but the batsman was just in. Bangladesh look all charged up at the moment. Taylor holds the key here.
00:29 (IST)
New Zealand still need 83 runs and Bangladesh will have to get rid of Taylor as soon as possible if they want to make a comeback in this game.
00:27 (IST)
00:22 (IST)
00:16 (IST)
Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson. This is their 13th 100-run stand and the two senior batsmen have looked very comfortable today.
00:11 (IST)
How good has been Taylor for New Zealand in the last one year or two! The right-hander has once again brought his 'A' game and is currently batting on 63 off 57. New Zealand are 153 for 2 at the end of 29 overs.
00:07 (IST)
Both Williamson and Taylor are cruising along nicely and they have enough time to get over the line. New Zealand now need 95 runs.
00:03 (IST)
Pacer Shaifuddin comes back into the attack. Let's see whethere he can bag a wicket here for Bangladesh. But he does not get one. Another good over for the Kiwis comes to an end as New Zealand are 145/2. They need 100 to win now.
00:00 (IST)
23:54 (IST)
23:49 (IST)
23:43 (IST)
23:40 (IST)
Mustafizur comes up with another good over, one that fetches two runs only. The score has now moved to 112/2 after 21 overs. This pair is batting well together.
