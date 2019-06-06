starts in
Match 9:BAN VS NZ

live
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

5 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Mehidy Breaks 105-Run Stand as Williamson Departs

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 12:20 AM IST

LIVE

BAN vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 9, The Oval, London, 05 June, 2019

Bangladesh

244

(49.2) RR 4.94

Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
v/s
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

160/3

(31.1) RR 5.13

New Zealand need 85 runs in 113 balls at 4.51 rpo

  • 00:16 (IST)

    Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson.

  • 23:54 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR TAYLOR: And suddenly the course of the match has changed with Taylor fifty. He has lifted his side once again in the time of need. He cuts Mustafizur to bring up his fifty. Excellent batting by him. New Zealand are now 136/2. 

  • 23:49 (IST)

    MISS: There was a chance for a run out but Mushfiqur Rahim dislogdes the stumps before getting the ball in his hand. This could be a costly miss. It's 126/2, 

  • 23:07 (IST)

    This 12th over of New Zealand's chase if defined in one word - BIZZARE! It had the whole script of a movie in it. Second ball of the over Taylor drives a fullish delivery to mid-on ad sets of for a run. Williamson though is nowhere near the crease when the throw comes in. Not even in the picture. The throw was a real good one too, going straight on at the stumps. But, 'keeper Rahim for some reason goes forward to collect the ball before it can hit the stumps and in the process knocks the bails with his elbow. Massive reprieve for Williamson. 

  • 22:55 (IST)

    GOT'EM! Both openers depart and that might just be the opening Bangladesh so desperately need. Intelligent bowling from Shakib does the trick again. On the pads, Munro can't restrain himself and flicks it uppishly to the on side. But Mehidy is perfectly placed for such a shot and takes a good catch low at deep square leg. Munro departs for 24 and New Zealand are 55/2 after 10 overs.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    OUT! First strike for Bangladesh and a very important one at that. Guptill was looking for a shot a ball and that brings about his downfall. Shakib comes into the attack and strikes with his very first ball. His day just keeps getting better, doesn't it! Floats up gently, inviting Guptil down the ground, who does not get any timing on the shot and ends up hitting it straight into the hands of Tamim at long on. 

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Ah, no Mashrafe! He isn't quick enough to bowl the short of a length delivery and Guptill is making merry. Sits up nicely for him and he just smokes it to the deep square leg fence. Munro too gets his boundary counter running with a punch on the up through the covers. New Zealand up and about early in the chase. They are 25/0 after 3 overs.

  • 22:14 (IST)

    Oh, that's as good a start as New Zealand would have hoped for. Mortaza bangs one short, was a proper loosener and Guptill wastes no time as he pulls it away emphatically first ball of the chase. A brace and a single makes it seven runs of the first over for the Blackcaps. 

  • 21:41 (IST)

    Bangladesh have been bowled out for 244 in 49.2 overs. Typical bowling performance from New Zealand, well drilled and perfect. Henry finishes with four wickets while Boult picked up two wickets. 

00:16 (IST)

Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson. This is their 13th 100-run stand and the two senior batsmen have looked very comfortable today.

00:11 (IST)

How good has been Taylor for New Zealand in the last one year or two! The right-hander has once again brought his 'A' game and is currently batting on 63 off 57. New Zealand are 153 for 2 at the end of 29 overs.

00:07 (IST)

Both Williamson and Taylor are cruising along nicely and they have enough time to get over the line. New Zealand now need 95 runs.

00:03 (IST)

Pacer Shaifuddin comes back into the attack. Let's see whethere he can bag a wicket here for Bangladesh. But he does not get one. Another good over for the Kiwis comes to an end as New Zealand are 145/2. They need 100 to win now. 

00:00 (IST)
FIFTY FOR TAYLOR: And suddenly the course of the match has changed with Taylor fifty. He has lifted his side once again in the time of need. He cuts Mustafizur to bring up his fifty. Excellent batting by him. New Zealand are now 136/2. 

MISS: There was a chance for a run out but Mushfiqur Rahim dislogdes the stumps before getting the ball in his hand. This could be a costly miss. It's 126/2, 

23:40 (IST)

Mustafizur comes up with another good over, one that fetches two runs only. The score has now moved to 112/2 after 21 overs. This pair is batting well together. 

23:29 (IST)

Mustafizur starts his second over. He needs to get a wicket for Bangladesh as the Kiwis have already reached 100. But Williamson and Taylor are batting well together. After 18.3 overs they are 103/2. 

23:22 (IST)

This match hangs in balance at the moment, but Bangladesh would bank on their spinners to get the wickets. As for New Zealand if they manage to lose a wicket here, it will only get difficult for them to chase down the target. It's 90/2 after 17 overs. 

23:16 (IST)

Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack now. Maybe the extra pace will help settle Taylor's nerves. No more of the anxious hits. Saifuddin ends the over with a bouncer which is spotted well by Taylor. He gets on top of it and absolutely slams it wide of deep midwicket for a four. 

Shakib follows it up with a good over conceding just three of it. New Zealand 85/2 after 16 overs.

23:10 (IST)

Much more sedate follow up overs. Taylor is looking a bit flustered at the moment and Williamson should go upto him and calm him down. These two hold the absolute key for New Zealand and they can ill-afford any mix-ups now. New Zealand 74/2 after 14 overs. 

23:07 (IST)

This 12th over of New Zealand's chase if defined in one word - BIZZARE! It had the whole script of a movie in it. Second ball of the over Taylor drives a fullish delivery to mid-on ad sets of for a run. Williamson though is nowhere near the crease when the throw comes in. Not even in the picture. The throw was a real good one too, going straight on at the stumps. But, 'keeper Rahim for some reason goes forward to collect the ball before it can hit the stumps and in the process knocks the bails with his elbow. Massive reprieve for Williamson. 

Taylor, then two balls later bludgeons a straight drive back where Shakib gets a hand and ricochets it back onto the stumps. Williamson dives back home. 

Taylor, however, is still bent on taking on Shakib. Steps down the track and slams him wide of long on. Tries to go again last ball of the over, gets a thick inside edge and the ball misses the stumps, by a whisker. Phew! New Zealand 67/2 after 12 overs.

GOT'EM! Both openers depart and that might just be the opening Bangladesh so desperately need. Intelligent bowling from Shakib does the trick again. On the pads, Munro can't restrain himself and flicks it uppishly to the on side. But Mehidy is perfectly placed for such a shot and takes a good catch low at deep square leg. Munro departs for 24 and New Zealand are 55/2 after 10 overs.

The boundaries keep flowing for New Zealand despite wicket. Munro gets the slog sweep out to Mehidy and thumps him away wide of the deep square fielder to raise his side's 50 in just the seventh over. Shakib though follows up with a good over conceding just a run of it. 

The boundaries keep flowing for New Zealand despite wicket. Munro gets the slog sweep out to Mehidy and thumps him away wide of the deep square fielder to raise his side's 50 in just the seventh over. Shakib though follows up with a good over conceding just a run of it. New Zealand 53/1 after 9. 

The boundaries keep flowing for New Zealand despite wicket. Munro gets the slog sweep out to Mehidy and thumps him away wide of the deep square fielder to raise his side's 50 in just the seventh over. Shakib though follows up with a good over conceding just a run of it. 

22:38 (IST)

Guptill's wicket has absolutely no effect on Munro whatsoever. Next ball after the dismissal, he skips down the track and muscles it straight down the ground for a six. Plenty happening that over as Williamson is hit on the pads and Bangladesh go up vociferously.  Oh, they know how big a wicket that is. Will they review? Yes. Looked like sliding down leg on first glance. Yes, that would have missed the stumps. Bangladesh lose their review. New Zealand 43/1 after 6 overs.

OUT! First strike for Bangladesh and a very important one at that. Guptill was looking for a shot a ball and that brings about his downfall. Shakib comes into the attack and strikes with his very first ball. His day just keeps getting better, doesn't it! Floats up gently, inviting Guptil down the ground, who does not get any timing on the shot and ends up hitting it straight into the hands of Tamim at long on. 

22:30 (IST)

Mehidy continues from the other end and is greeted with a powerful sweep from Guptill as the ball races to the deep square leg fence. He finishes off well though going conceding just one run in the next five balls. 

Mustafizur Rahman is brought into the attack. Hint of swing for him early but Munro adjusts well. Gets one in his arc and he punches it solidly through covers for another four. New Zealand have managed at least a boundary every over this chase. They are 35/0 after five overs.

22:23 (IST)

Ah, no Mashrafe! He isn't quick enough to bowl the short of a length delivery and Guptill is making merry. Sits up nicely for him and he just smokes it to the deep square leg fence. Munro too gets his boundary counter running with a punch on the up through the covers. New Zealand up and about early in the chase. They are 25/0 after 3 overs.

22:20 (IST)

Well, Guptill says, hello Mr. Hasan, welcome to the bowling crease. Tossed up gently and Guptill absolutely plunders it over wide long on for a massive six. The right-hander already looks in the mood. Munro a bit circumspect at the other end. New Zealand 15/0 after 2 overs. 

22:17 (IST)

Mehidy Hasan to start off from the other end like he did in the first game against South Africa. Can he get the same purchase as he did in the first game?

22:14 (IST)

Oh, that's as good a start as New Zealand would have hoped for. Mortaza bangs one short, was a proper loosener and Guptill wastes no time as he pulls it away emphatically first ball of the chase. A brace and a single makes it seven runs of the first over for the Blackcaps. 

22:12 (IST)

Back for the chase. The two New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are out in the middle. Mortaza with the new ball. Wickets with the new ball key here.

21:41 (IST)

Bangladesh have been bowled out for 244 in 49.2 overs. Typical bowling performance from New Zealand, well drilled and perfect. Henry finishes with four wickets while Boult picked up two wickets. 

For Bangladesh, a lot of batsmen got in but could not convert it into anything substantial. Can New Zealand chase this down? Join us in about half an hour to find out.

Couple of boundaries to end the 49th over as Bangladesh inch towards the 250-mark. The final over will be bowled by Henry who strikes off his first ball. Wide length ball, Mortaza throws the kitchen sink at it, gets a thick outside edge and Boult, at third man takes an easy catch. 

And that will be that. Henry takes two in two getting rid of Saifuddin with a perfect yorker. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Mehidy Breaks 105-Run Stand as Williamson Departs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, BAN vs NZ Match at Southampton Latest Updates: Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson. This is their 13th 100-run stand and the two senior batsmen have looked very comfortable today.

Taylor, however, is still bent on taking on Shakib. Steps down the track and slams him wide of long on. Tries to go again last ball of the over, gets a thick inside edge and the ball misses the stumps, by a whisker. Phew! New Zealand 67/2 after 12 overs.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1800 HRS IST. (BAN vs NZ live)

New Zealand will be looking for second win on the trot and so will Bangladesh. New Zealand are second on the points table while Bangladesh are at number 5.

PREVIEW: After pulling off a memorable win over more fancied South Africa, a confident Bangladesh will take on disciplined New Zealand knowing they can upset their applecart in a World Cup fixture at the Kennington Oval here on Wednesday. Fast-improving side Bangladesh underlined their potential with a fine 21-run victory at The Oval over the Proteas who came into this World Cup as a low-key side always failing to match hype. Bangladesh made 330-6 -- their highest one-day total -- with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan hitting 75 in front of a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

Chasing the daunting total, South Africa never really looked like winning as Bangladesh spinners remained economical while pacers were disciplined. Previously, Bangladesh had won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland before the World Cup and have series wins over India and Pakistan since the last World Cup. Therefore, New Zealand will have their task cut out and will know this will be a far sterner test than Sri Lanka whom they beat easily. The Kiwis' superb bowling display saw them dismantle the Lankans for just 136 all out in 29.2 overs, with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagging three wickets each. Chasing the paltry target, the Black Caps were never in any sort of trouble as Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) went about their job with little fuss.

Squads: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor

