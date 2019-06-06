Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Mehidy Breaks 105-Run Stand as Williamson Departs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, BAN vs NZ Match at Southampton Latest Updates: Shot! Taylor drives one through the covers and brings up the 100-run partnership between him and Williamson. This is their 13th 100-run stand and the two senior batsmen have looked very comfortable today.

Taylor, however, is still bent on taking on Shakib. Steps down the track and slams him wide of long on. Tries to go again last ball of the over, gets a thick inside edge and the ball misses the stumps, by a whisker. Phew! New Zealand 67/2 after 12 overs.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1800 HRS IST. (BAN vs NZ live)

New Zealand will be looking for second win on the trot and so will Bangladesh. New Zealand are second on the points table while Bangladesh are at number 5.

PREVIEW: After pulling off a memorable win over more fancied South Africa, a confident Bangladesh will take on disciplined New Zealand knowing they can upset their applecart in a World Cup fixture at the Kennington Oval here on Wednesday. Fast-improving side Bangladesh underlined their potential with a fine 21-run victory at The Oval over the Proteas who came into this World Cup as a low-key side always failing to match hype. Bangladesh made 330-6 -- their highest one-day total -- with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan hitting 75 in front of a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

Chasing the daunting total, South Africa never really looked like winning as Bangladesh spinners remained economical while pacers were disciplined. Previously, Bangladesh had won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland before the World Cup and have series wins over India and Pakistan since the last World Cup. Therefore, New Zealand will have their task cut out and will know this will be a far sterner test than Sri Lanka whom they beat easily. The Kiwis' superb bowling display saw them dismantle the Lankans for just 136 all out in 29.2 overs, with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagging three wickets each. Chasing the paltry target, the Black Caps were never in any sort of trouble as Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) went about their job with little fuss.

Squads: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor