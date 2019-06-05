Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Henry Sends Back Mithun

Oh dear! Mithun flatters to deceive and Bangladesh fall further behind the eight-ball. Henry gets the bouncer on point and catches Mithun totally out of position. The batsman still goes through with the pull only to top edge it straight into the hands of de Grandhomme at deep fine leg. Falls for 26. Bangladesh five down.
OUT: Shakib has departed now. de Grandhomme has a wicket here. The ball just comes back in a fraction and takes an edge. Shakib has departed for 64 as Bangladesh are now 151/4.
FIFTY FOR SHAKIB: Santner has been excellent till now and has stopped the flow of runs. This is great bowling by the Kiwis. Meanwhile Shakib has brought yet another fifty, his second in as many matches of this World Cup. It's 137/3.
OUT: Third one bites the dust for Bangladesh. Confusion between Mushfiqur and Shakib sees the former getting run out. He has to go for 19. Bangladesh are now 110/3.
There you go! Ferguson has got the big fish! He was constantly testing Tamim with short deliveries and the extra pace has done the trick here. Tamim tried to pull it away but ended up top-edging it to the mid-wicket fielder.
Oh, top work from Santner. Mosaddek reads Ferguson's slower ball well and drives it exquisitely through covers. It would have ideally been a four but for Santner who intercepts the ball well and dives to his left to deny any runs. Just eight overs to go now and these two will have to out the step on the pedal. Bangladesh 195/5 after 42 overs.
21:01 (IST)
More pace as Ferguson is brought back into the attack. He too comes back well conceding just the two runs. These two will now have to find a way to up the run rate. The boundary balls are still not coming.
Santner comes on now. Bangladesh should ideally look to attack him. They try but aren't really successful. Four runs off the 41st over and still no boundaries. Bangladesh 192/5 after 41 overs.
20:52 (IST)
Ooh, that might have been tight. Mosaddek taps the ball to the off side and calls his partner through to a single. Mahmudullah had to put in the dive, makes it comfortably in the end. Another good over from Boult. Just the four runs off it. It really isn't easy to get him away. Bangladesh 186/5 after 39 overs.
20:46 (IST)
Ah, some improvisation from Mithun and that really is a top shot against the pace of Mark Henry. Slightly fuller in length, Mithun walks towards the off side and brings the scoop out to perfection. Another brace makes it six runs off the over.
Boult comes back from the other end and continues the good work. That is something one can always expect from Boult in the middle over, good wicket to wicket bowling. It is tailing in a bit for Boult ad he might want to make use of it now. Mihtun ends the 37th over on a high. He reads the slower ball well and guides it effortlessly past short third man for a four. Bangladesh 179/4 after 37.
20:35 (IST)
Whenever Bangladesh have felt like forming a partnership the New Zealand bowlers have responded with a wicket. Mahmudullah and Mithun have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to take their side to a respectable total. Boult comes back into the attack and comes back well conceding just two runs off his over.
20:29 (IST)
After the departure of Shakib, Mahumdullah will have to shoulder the responsibility of taking the team forward. He is capable of doing well for his team. After34 overs its' 164/4.
20:22 (IST)
Now New Zealand are on top for sure. It remains to be seen whether Bangladesh have enough firepower in their ranks to reach 250. At the end of the 33rd over Bangladesh are 161/4.
OUT: Shakib has departed now. de Grandhomme has a wicket here. The ball just comes back in a fraction and takes an edge. Shakib has departed for 64 as Bangladesh are now 151/4.
20:10 (IST)
Another partnership is building for Bangladesh. Shakib is the key now and he will have to bat for the next 10 overs. And a score of over 300 is possible. After the end of 30 overs Bangladesh are 151/3.
FIFTY FOR SHAKIB: Santner has been excellent till now and has stopped the flow of runs. This is great bowling by the Kiwis. Meanwhile Shakib has brought yet another fifty, his second in as many matches of this World Cup. It's 137/3.
19:58 (IST)
Ferguson comes on for his sixth over. The Bangladeshi batsmen have found it tough to deal with his raw pace. But yet they have been going along nicely. It's 126/3 after 26.4 overs.
19:53 (IST)
Mix-up in the middle for Bangladesh!
Shakib Al Hasan looks in good touch, but he's lost Mushfiqur to a run-out! Bangladesh have lost their third wicket.
Ferguson starts a fresh over. He has been excellent tonight. If the Kiwis can get another wicket here, then they can hope to restrict the opposition to under 250. This is the sort of wicket where new batsmen will find it difficult to score. After 25 overs Bangladesh are 118/3.
19:44 (IST)
OUT: Third one bites the dust for Bangladesh. Confusion between Mushfiqur and Shakib sees the former getting run out. He has to go for 19. Bangladesh are now 110/3.
To fours in a row by Shakib off Neesham. That is an excellent start to the over. And make it three. Shakib is on a roll here. That takes Bangladesh to 100. It's 105/2.
19:36 (IST)
Bangladesh have to be really careful here and not lose a wicket. If that happens, they can harbour hopes of getting close to 300. Meanwhile there is a small stoppage as Shakib needs some help. After 22 overs it's 91/2.
19:31 (IST)
Mushfiqur is trying to take the attack to CdG as he paddles the fourth delivery for a boundary. Nine runs from this over and New Zealand will have to break this stand before it gets dangerous.
19:28 (IST)
Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack and concedes a boundary in his last delivery. It was Shakib who was treated with a short delivery and the left-hander pulled it towards deep square leg for four. 20 overs done, Bangladesh are 82 for 2.
19:21 (IST)
Williamson has kept a leg slip for Mushfiqur and the ball once went just over him as Ferguson almost bounced out the batsman. Mushfiqur got it off the glove and the ball has enough meat to go over Guptill.
19:12 (IST)
Woah! Where did that come from? Mushfiqur comes down the track against the run of play and heaves one towards deep square leg where Boult covered decent amount of ground but couldn't get near the ball. End of 17 overs, Bangladesh are 72 for 2.
19:09 (IST)
Ferguson is generating some solid pace and Mushfiqur doesn't seem to look comfortable. The two batsmen are taking time to settle in and aren't going for any needless shot.
19:04 (IST)
Another tidy over from CdG and he almost had Mushfiqur Rahim for duck. Bangladesh are 64 for 2 and the onus is now on Shakib and Mushfiqur to form one solid partnership.
18:58 (IST)
There you go! Ferguson has got the big fish! He was constantly testing Tamim with short deliveries and the extra pace has done the trick here. Tamim tried to pull it away but ended up top-edging it to the mid-wicket fielder.
18:54 (IST)
Decent first over from CdG, just three runs off it. Tamim and Shakib will try to bat as long as possible and will have to make sure Bangladesh gets closer to that 300-run mark.
18:49 (IST)
Henry starts a fresh over. He would be looking for another wicket. He is bowling well but in the meantime Bangladesh have reached fifty. Five runs come from the over. Bangladesh are now 54/1 in 11 ovres.
18:39 (IST)
Oh, top work from Santner. Mosaddek reads Ferguson's slower ball well and drives it exquisitely through covers. It would have ideally been a four but for Santner who intercepts the ball well and dives to his left to deny any runs. Just eight overs to go now and these two will have to out the step on the pedal. Bangladesh 195/5 after 42 overs.
More pace as Ferguson is brought back into the attack. He too comes back well conceding just the two runs. These two will now have to find a way to up the run rate. The boundary balls are still not coming.
Santner comes on now. Bangladesh should ideally look to attack him. They try but aren't really successful. Four runs off the 41st over and still no boundaries. Bangladesh 192/5 after 41 overs.
Ooh, that might have been tight. Mosaddek taps the ball to the off side and calls his partner through to a single. Mahmudullah had to put in the dive, makes it comfortably in the end. Another good over from Boult. Just the four runs off it. It really isn't easy to get him away. Bangladesh 186/5 after 39 overs.
Ah, some improvisation from Mithun and that really is a top shot against the pace of Mark Henry. Slightly fuller in length, Mithun walks towards the off side and brings the scoop out to perfection. Another brace makes it six runs off the over.
Boult comes back from the other end and continues the good work. That is something one can always expect from Boult in the middle over, good wicket to wicket bowling. It is tailing in a bit for Boult ad he might want to make use of it now. Mihtun ends the 37th over on a high. He reads the slower ball well and guides it effortlessly past short third man for a four. Bangladesh 179/4 after 37.
Whenever Bangladesh have felt like forming a partnership the New Zealand bowlers have responded with a wicket. Mahmudullah and Mithun have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to take their side to a respectable total. Boult comes back into the attack and comes back well conceding just two runs off his over.
After the departure of Shakib, Mahumdullah will have to shoulder the responsibility of taking the team forward. He is capable of doing well for his team. After34 overs its' 164/4.
Now New Zealand are on top for sure. It remains to be seen whether Bangladesh have enough firepower in their ranks to reach 250. At the end of the 33rd over Bangladesh are 161/4.
Another partnership is building for Bangladesh. Shakib is the key now and he will have to bat for the next 10 overs. And a score of over 300 is possible. After the end of 30 overs Bangladesh are 151/3.
Ferguson comes on for his sixth over. The Bangladeshi batsmen have found it tough to deal with his raw pace. But yet they have been going along nicely. It's 126/3 after 26.4 overs.
Ferguson starts a fresh over. He has been excellent tonight. If the Kiwis can get another wicket here, then they can hope to restrict the opposition to under 250. This is the sort of wicket where new batsmen will find it difficult to score. After 25 overs Bangladesh are 118/3.
OUT: Third one bites the dust for Bangladesh. Confusion between Mushfiqur and Shakib sees the former getting run out. He has to go for 19. Bangladesh are now 110/3.
To fours in a row by Shakib off Neesham. That is an excellent start to the over. And make it three. Shakib is on a roll here. That takes Bangladesh to 100. It's 105/2.
Bangladesh have to be really careful here and not lose a wicket. If that happens, they can harbour hopes of getting close to 300. Meanwhile there is a small stoppage as Shakib needs some help. After 22 overs it's 91/2.
Mushfiqur is trying to take the attack to CdG as he paddles the fourth delivery for a boundary. Nine runs from this over and New Zealand will have to break this stand before it gets dangerous.
Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack and concedes a boundary in his last delivery. It was Shakib who was treated with a short delivery and the left-hander pulled it towards deep square leg for four. 20 overs done, Bangladesh are 82 for 2.
Williamson has kept a leg slip for Mushfiqur and the ball once went just over him as Ferguson almost bounced out the batsman. Mushfiqur got it off the glove and the ball has enough meat to go over Guptill.
Woah! Where did that come from? Mushfiqur comes down the track against the run of play and heaves one towards deep square leg where Boult covered decent amount of ground but couldn't get near the ball. End of 17 overs, Bangladesh are 72 for 2.
Ferguson is generating some solid pace and Mushfiqur doesn't seem to look comfortable. The two batsmen are taking time to settle in and aren't going for any needless shot.
Another tidy over from CdG and he almost had Mushfiqur Rahim for duck. Bangladesh are 64 for 2 and the onus is now on Shakib and Mushfiqur to form one solid partnership.
There you go! Ferguson has got the big fish! He was constantly testing Tamim with short deliveries and the extra pace has done the trick here. Tamim tried to pull it away but ended up top-edging it to the mid-wicket fielder.
Decent first over from CdG, just three runs off it. Tamim and Shakib will try to bat as long as possible and will have to make sure Bangladesh gets closer to that 300-run mark.
Henry starts a fresh over. He would be looking for another wicket. He is bowling well but in the meantime Bangladesh have reached fifty. Five runs come from the over. Bangladesh are now 54/1 in 11 ovres.
