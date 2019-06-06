starts in
Bangladesh vs New Zealand | 'Lucky Escape' - Twitter Reflects on New Zealand's Narrow Victory

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 2:03 AM IST
Bangladesh vs New Zealand | 'Lucky Escape' - Twitter Reflects on New Zealand's Narrow Victory

What was supposed to be an easy win turned into a thriller as Bangladesh kept fighting against New Zealand but eventually were unable to defend 244 and succumbed to a two-wicket loss at The Oval in their second fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Having been put to bat first, Bangladesh managed to post a competitive 244 courtesy of an excellent knock from Shakib Al Hasan. Some terrific bowling by Matt Henry ensured that New Zealand had a gettable score.

 

New Zealand were cruising towards the target, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitching a vital stand. Bangladesh had the opportunity to run out the Kiwi captain by sloppy work from Mushfiqur Rahim proved costly.

 

Bangladesh kept chipping away with wickets but the BlackCaps eventually secured the victory by two wickets thanks to a calm Mitchell Santner.

