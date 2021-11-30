Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Returns for Second Test in Dhaka

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday was declared fit and returned to Bangladesh’s Test squad for the second and final Test against Pakistan, starting December 4.

Shakib had failed to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the Chattogram Test that Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by eight wickets. Apart from the first Test, he also missed the T20I series against Pakistan and the last couple of matches in the T20 World Cup.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who had hurt his finger during the third T20I against Pakistan on November 22 and didn’t play the first Test, also returned to the side.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Naim, the T20 specialist, makes his first appearance in the Test squad, an Espncricinfo report said.

The new inclusions make it a 20-man squad for the Dhaka Test as nobody was dropped out from the side named for the opening match.

Squad for second Test: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim

