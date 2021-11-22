Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming Online

The third and final T20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place in Dhaka on Monday, November 22. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and kicks off at 01:30 PM IST.

Babar Azam and Co have already clinched the series 2-0 after winning the first two games on Friday and Saturday respectively. The T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finalist Pakistan will be aiming to complete a whitewash in the series by securing another win in this match. Meanwhile, the home team have only extended their rut from the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to return to life in T20I dead rubber against the visiting team on Monday.

The three-match T20I series has been a low scoring affair thus far, as on both occasions the hosts ended up setting a target that never posed a challenge to the visitors. However, despite chasing easy totals (108 in 1st T20I and 128 in 2nd), Pakistan have not won either of the two games convincingly, that shows few chinks in their armour.

It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can flip the script in the final match of the T20I series.

When will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Monday, November 22.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The third and final T20I game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match?

There will be no telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match?

Fancode holds the live streaming rights for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Pakistan: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam or Parvez Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauff

