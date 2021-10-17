Ban vs Sco Highlights: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifier, Match 2, Group B

In the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, we have Bangladesh facing Scotland. The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:30 PM IST on October 17, Sunday.

Bangladesh have enjoyed some really good victories in the shortest format of the game in the past few months. The team stunned the cricket fraternity by defeating New Zealand and Australia in T20I series. However, the warm-up games didn’t go as per the plan for the Mahmudullah-led side. The team is coming into the match against Scotland after losing their most recent encounter against Ireland by 33 runs.

Scotland, on the other hand, enjoyed a phenomenal ride during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches. The team outclassed the Netherland and Namibia by 31 and 19 runs respectively to gain some confidence. Kyle Coetzer & Men will be hoping to carry forward the momentum to get off to a winning start in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SCO Telecast

Bangladesh vs Scotland game will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

BAN vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Bangladesh and Scotland will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs SCO Match Details

Bangladesh will play against Scotland at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:30 PM IST on October 17, Sunday.

BAN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain- Liton Das

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Matthew Cross

Batters: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Liton Das

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN vs SCO Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Scotland: Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Richie Berrington

