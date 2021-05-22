Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI series: All You Need to Know

After playing two tests, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are now ready for a face off in a three-match ODI series starting May 23 in Dhaka. The test series was won by the Lankans 1-0.

The white-ball series is crucial for both the teams as they have suffered heavy defeat in their last limited-over outings. While Bangladesh was swept 0-3 by host New Zealand in a three-match T20I series in March-April this year, the Lankans were taken to the cleaners by West Indies in three one-days before that.

Therefore, the upcoming ODI series is an opportunity for both the teams to boost their morale in wake of the heavy losses.

The Sri Lankan side will be led by newly-appointed skipper Kusal Perera while test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been dropped altogether. Senior players Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal also failed to make the cut. New entrants include fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne and batsman Shiran Fernando who will make their ODI debuts.

The hosts, on the other hand, will get in action under leadership of recently-made captain Tamim Iqbal who otherwise has a lot of experience in Bangladesh. Veteran Shakib Al Hasan also returns to the squad after recovering from a thigh injury.

Bowlers to look out for

The Tigers will rely on Mustafizur Rahman who will lead the bowling attack along with Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin. Whereas the Lions have Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva to mount pressure on Bangladesh batsmen.

Key Batsmen for both teams

For Bangladesh, openers Tamim Iqbal, Lilton Das alongside Hasan will be the most crucial with the bat. Whereas Sri Lanka will rely heavily on captain Perera with Danushka Gunathilka, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis being the other leading batsmen.

The schedule of ODI series

First ODI will be played on May 23 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 12:30 pm IST. The second and third ODI will be played on May 25 and May 28, respectively. All the matches will be played at the same venue due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Squad for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI series

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

How to stream in India

Indian viewers can livestream the series on the FanCode app.

