Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021: SL Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas And Two Players Test Covid-19 Positive, Series in Doubt

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is in serious doubts as reports have emerged that three members of the touring party have tested positive for COVID-19. Sri Lanka cricketers Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and their bowling coach Chaminda Vaas have been tested positive.

Sri Lanka are in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series that is scheduled to get underway from today. All three matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The bubble in Dhaka is compromised as Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando test positive for COVID. The three match series that was supposed to start today is in doubt. Team awaiting results of second PCR test. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) May 23, 2021

Sri Lankan team is now awaiting the test results of a second PCR test. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are to play three matches on May 23, May 25 and May 28.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka cricketers are yet to sign a new contract system introduced by their national board. Captain Kusal Perera admitted it’s a concern but right now their immediate focus is on the Bangladesh ODIs.

“We don’t want to think too much about the ongoing contract issue with the board since we’re focused on the series at this moment. Yes, it is a concern for all of us but we’re hoping it will be resolved soon,” Perera told reporters on Saturday.

