Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021: We Have to be More Than 100 Percent to Beat Them-Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is not taking any chances against the visiting Sri Lankan side which looks depleted on paper but can turn the tables on host of pushed to the back-foot. They are scheduled to play three match ODI series which is starting on May 23 (Sunday). The Bangladesh squad might be strengthened by the presence of Shakib-al-Hasan, but Tamim knows there is no room for complacency.

”Naturally experience matters but at the end of the day you will have to perform because you will have to take the game to that point when experience will come into play,” Tamim said in a chat with the media. “We have played against them (Sri Lanka) at various levels previously and we are aware that it won’t be easy. We have to be at more than a hundred percent to beat them,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka will be without the likes of Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne. Meanwhile Kusal Perera has been named skipper of this relatively inexperienced side. Although, Bangladesh have announced a full strength squad. Skipper confirmed Shakib will bat at three. ”Shakib will bat at three,” he said. “I have full trust in his ability but at the same time everyone need to understand that what he did in the World Cup was exceptional (scoring 600 runs in eight games). I will be the happiest person if he plays in the same vein, but that is not always possible and we must accept it.”

Both the sides will be up against each other in three match series starting May 23 (1st ODI). The second and third match will be played on May 25 and May 28 respectively.

