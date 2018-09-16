Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: As it Happened

Man of the Match, Mushfiqur Rahim: Thanks to Almightly that he gave me the strength. This was the first game so we knew we had to win to qualify for the next round. Credit goes to Mithun, he took the pressure off me. The wicket was good, it was easy to hit boundaries with five fielders inside the ring till the 40th over. Thankfully, it paid off. Probably, the best I have batted for Bangladesh. Hopefully, many more to come. I thought I was in great nick, I was determined to score runs for my team.
The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 15 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com.
The most recent clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh turned out to be an unforgettable one for both countries, albeit for wrong reasons. In a virtual semifinal of the Nidhahas Trophy, Bangladesh defeated hosts Sri Lanka in a last-over thriller, but not before the finishing moments saw plenty of drama including Shakib Al Hasan threatening to walk out with the team. Sense prevailed and Bangladesh eventually crossed the line, but even after doing so, there was further drama as celebrations in their dressing room resulted in shattered glasses. The events of that night will not be forgotten by Sri Lankan fans, who would be eager to see the team settle scores as the two teams kick off the Asia Cup 2018 on Saturday (September 15) in Dubai. Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews insisted the team wants to move on, but he'll know that the best way to do so is with a win. It won't be easy given their form.
Catch all the live cricket score and live cricket updates from the Asia Cup 2018 game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka have lost 29 of 39 matches since the start of 2017. Their most recent series saw them losing at home to South Africa. The scoreline in the series was 2-3, but both of Sri Lanka's victories came after South Africa had won the series. To make things worse, Sri Lanka have plenty of injury concerns too. Dinesh Chandimal and Danuskha Gunathilaka are already out, and Akila Dananjaya could miss the first two games for the birth of his first child. But they will be boosted with plenty of experience in the form of Lasith Malinga. The veteran pacer hasn't played an international game in more than a year, but if he can find form, it could solve plenty of problems for Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh too are grappling with injury concerns, beginning with Shakib's finger. The all-rounder has a nagging finger niggle to deal with, and Bangladesh will be hoping he plays even if so with a bit of pain. Bangladesh have relatively been better in ODIs than their opponents in recent times, although Sri Lanka did get the better of them earlier in the year in a tri-series. Bangladesh defeated Windies in the Caribbean 2-1 in their most recent series, and will believe they have momentum. All their senior players performed in that tour, and they will be hoping more of the same. The wicket at the Dubai International Stadium is generally hard and good for batting. Players will have to cope with the heat though, as temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s through the game. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are perhaps in the toughest group of the tournament, with Afghanistan being the third side. With the Rashid Khans and Mohammad Nabis waiting for a battle, a slip here could cost the losing team dear.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews(capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque