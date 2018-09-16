Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 16, 2018, 12:30 AM IST

Match 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 15 September, 2018

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Live Blog

Highlights

00:21(IST)

Man of the Match, Mushfiqur Rahim: Thanks to Almightly that he gave me the strength. This was the first game so we knew we had to win to qualify for the next round. Credit goes to Mithun, he took the pressure off me. The wicket was good, it was easy to hit boundaries with five fielders inside the ring till the 40th over. Thankfully, it paid off. Probably, the best I have batted for Bangladesh. Hopefully, many more to come. I thought I was in great nick, I was determined to score runs for my team.

00:18(IST)

Winning Captain, Mashrafe Mortaza: I should thank Mushfiqur and Mithun, they batted well under pressure. Losing two wickets early is always pressure, also Tamim couldn't bat so it was nice to see how they batted. For Tamim, I can only say, people should remember him. The way our seniors are performing set up the team really well. Now, the juniors should step up. Hopefully they will comeback strongly. Lot of things you can improve. We could have scored 280, 290 easily. We have to improve bowling and fielding obviously. You have to be prepared for the conditions.

00:08(IST)

Losing captain, Angelo Mathews:It was a bad effort by the whole team, after having them three down for three runs. We dropped too many catches. Mushy(Rahim) batted really well. I had to use Lasith (Malinga) to try and get a wicket in the middle part. 260 was a chaseable total. Unfortunate that the batters didn't deliver today. We lost too many wickets too early.

00:05(IST)

A comprehensive win for Bangladesh. They first won a vital toss and thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's ton, they posted a par total on the board. How costly were the missed chances of Rahim? Bangladesh bowlers then backed up the good work by the batsman by just running through the lineup to register a moral-boosting win. Spare a thought for Malinga who bowled so well to take 4/23...

00:05(IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 124. Shakib has the final wicket as he has Aponso out caught by as many as four attempts by the substitute fielder. Bangladesh win by 137 runs.

23:59(IST)

OUT! Stumped. No need of the skipper says Perera who looks to come down the wicket to defend but misses the ball and Das, keeping the stumps with Rahim injured, does the rest. Dilruwan Perera st Das b Mosaddek 29(44).

23:57(IST)

SIX! Dilruwan is getting some boundaries here. He slog sweeps Shakib over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Maybe it is time for Bangladesh to bring back their captain for the final two wickets? Seven runs from the over, Dilruwan also gets the strike with a single of the final ball.

23:54(IST)

The Drinks break would have meant both teams have got the message from their dressing rooms about what they need to do. A big win at the start of the tournament is always handy. Mosaddek bowls a tight over post the drinks break. Just a single off that over.

23:50(IST)

SIX! Dilruwan has had enough, he comes down the wicket and thumps one over long off for a biggie. Follows it up with his routine front foot defence to keep Shakib at bay. These two have managed to drag this game along.

23:47(IST)

Mosaddek Hossain is the new bowler for Bangladesh. Mortaza is trying his options here. After the two dots, Dilruwan gives the strike to Aponso with a single to deep square leg. Next ball, Aponso gets an edge which runs down to third man for a couple of runs. The intent is evident from Bangladesh here.

23:41(IST)

100 up for Sri Lanka! Rahman sticks the line that got him a wicket from his previous over - at length and on the stumps. Just one run from his over. Shakib keeps it tight, again. He nearly had Aponso dismissed but the fielder at shot mid-wicket Mortaza only manages to get his fingertips to it.

23:35(IST)

Just one run comes from the next over from Shakib Al Hasan. The result seems inevitable now. Shot selection has been poor from the Sri Lankan top order. There has not been much assistance from the wicket or in the air for the seamers, but yet they couldn't cope up with the Bangladesh bowling, who to their credit, have kept things simple.

23:29(IST)

OUT! Mustafizur Rahman returns and strikes on his second delivery. Length delivery from the left-arm pacer and Suranga Lakmal fails to get his bat down in time. The ball rattles the stumps and 'Fizz' has his second wicket of the innings. Lakmal b Mustafizur 20(25) 

23:27(IST)

Shakib continues his spell. He is keeping line just on off stump, he finished off another tidy over. He concedes just three runs from the over. Excellent spell from the former skipper.

23:24(IST)

Rubel continues to bowl short to the batsmen at the crease. He is trying to hurry the batsmen, with Dilruwan Perera nearly top-edging the ball to the close in fielder. He strays in line on the final two balls, yielding four runs.

23:18(IST)

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the attack. And as you would expect from the all-rounder, keeps his line and length tight, not allowing the batsmen any room to free their arms. Only two singles come from that over. Bangladesh well and truly on top. There is a break in play as Lakmal as he is suffering from cramps.

23:14(IST)

Suranga Lakmal is not shying away from playing his shots. He smashes Hasan off the first ball of his next over mid-wicket for six. Next over, he clears his front leg and hits the ball down the ground from the final ball of Rubel's over. 

23:06(IST)

Rubel continues his spell. He starts off with two short of length deliveries, with one run coming off it. He mixes it up with a couple of short balls and then ends with another back of a length delivery. Just two runs coming from that over.

23:01(IST)

OUT! Incredibly, Bangladesh take a review and the ball is straight off the bat. The next ball, Thisara Perera looks for big six over the bowler's head. The ball takes the top edge a simple catch is taken at point. Perera c Rubel b Hasan 6(9)

22:56(IST)

Sri Lanka need a miracle and a half if they have to chase this down. Perera has the ability to score quick, and he produces a superb cover drive in the over for four. Six runs and a wicket come off that over from Rubel.

22:52(IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka lose their skipper. Rubel gets the ball to seam off the wicket and Angelo Mathews is plumb in front. He knew he was out, and the umpire had no hesitation is giving the decision. Is that the game for Bangladesh? Mathews lbw b Rubel 16(34)

22:46(IST)

OUT! Hasan starts proceedings after drinks. Massive mix-up between Mathews and Shanaka on the first ball. The Sri Lankan captain, after initiating the quick single, told his partner to return on seeing Shakib Al Hasan. But Sanaka is well short. Shanaka run out 7(22)

22:40(IST)

Three dot balls to Shanaka who is now playing with more caution after being given a life. Takes a single with a drive to deep cover. Mathews finds the fielder with a cut to point before ending the over with a single to long on.

22:38(IST)
22:36(IST)

No body goes for the catch and Mortaza is not impressed. Shanaka looks to go big but gets a top edge. Substitute Nazmul Islam waits for someone to take it and the ball drops between him and his captain who is looking at him with no expression on his face. Can Shanaka make them pay for this?

22:31(IST)

Tight over to begin from Shakib. Both Shanaka and Mathews are taking their time and not taking any undue risk. It is vital for them to stitch a stand and get this innings back on track.

22:30(IST)
22:26(IST)

Dasun Shanaka is the new man in. Angelo Mathews will hope that he can stay with him as he looks to get this innings back on track. Shakib Al Hasan is called on for a bowl.

22:18(IST)

OUT! Perera was looking desperate against Hasan and he plays down the wrong line to be trapped in front of the stumps. The players appeal and the umpire rules it out. No reviews left, Perera has to walk back to the hut. Kusal Perera lbw Hasan 11(24)

22:14(IST)

A quiet over from Hasan who bowled the driving length all over to the left-handed Perera. As Mathews expected during the toss, the pitch seems to have lost some of its pace. Won't be easy for the Sri Lankans, who will now also have to deal with the plethora of slow spinners that Bangladesh will throw at them.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: As it Happened

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan, third right facing camera, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Latest update: OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 124. Shakib has the final wicket as he has Aponso out caught by as many as four attempts by the substitute fielder. Bangladesh win by 137 runs.


The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 15 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com.

The most recent clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh turned out to be an unforgettable one for both countries, albeit for wrong reasons. In a virtual semifinal of the Nidhahas Trophy, Bangladesh defeated hosts Sri Lanka in a last-over thriller, but not before the finishing moments saw plenty of drama including Shakib Al Hasan threatening to walk out with the team. Sense prevailed and Bangladesh eventually crossed the line, but even after doing so, there was further drama as celebrations in their dressing room resulted in shattered glasses. The events of that night will not be forgotten by Sri Lankan fans, who would be eager to see the team settle scores as the two teams kick off the Asia Cup 2018 on Saturday (September 15) in Dubai. Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews insisted the team wants to move on, but he'll know that the best way to do so is with a win. It won't be easy given their form.

Catch all the live cricket score and live cricket updates from the Asia Cup 2018 game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have lost 29 of 39 matches since the start of 2017. Their most recent series saw them losing at home to South Africa. The scoreline in the series was 2-3, but both of Sri Lanka's victories came after South Africa had won the series. To make things worse, Sri Lanka have plenty of injury concerns too. Dinesh Chandimal and Danuskha Gunathilaka are already out, and Akila Dananjaya could miss the first two games for the birth of his first child. But they will be boosted with plenty of experience in the form of Lasith Malinga. The veteran pacer hasn't played an international game in more than a year, but if he can find form, it could solve plenty of problems for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh too are grappling with injury concerns, beginning with Shakib's finger. The all-rounder has a nagging finger niggle to deal with, and Bangladesh will be hoping he plays even if so with a bit of pain. Bangladesh have relatively been better in ODIs than their opponents in recent times, although Sri Lanka did get the better of them earlier in the year in a tri-series. Bangladesh defeated Windies in the Caribbean 2-1 in their most recent series, and will believe they have momentum. All their senior players performed in that tour, and they will be hoping more of the same. The wicket at the Dubai International Stadium is generally hard and good for batting. Players will have to cope with the heat though, as temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s through the game. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are perhaps in the toughest group of the tournament, with Afghanistan being the third side. With the Rashid Khans and Mohammad Nabis waiting for a battle, a slip here could cost the losing team dear.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews(capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque
