Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 24, 03:30 PM IST

Two Asian superpowers in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the Super 12 round in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. This match will take place on October 24, Sunday, at the Sharjah Cricet Stadium in Sharjah.

Both the teams have made it to the main round after having been decent in the warm-up clash. Bangladesh lost their first match against Scotland, but they bounced back brilliantly to win their matches against Oman and Papua New Guinea and are now in the main round. They will rely on their bowling attack – on Sharjah, the pitches are expected to be slow and sluggish and this is where the spinners from Bangladesh can step up and make a difference. Shakib has found great form in the last couple of games and as always, he will be pivotal to Bangladesh’s chances in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to start their campaign with a win after their unbeaten run in the qualifiers. The side looks in great form as they won all their games in the qualifiers and against Bangladesh, their mettle and depth will be tested.

Both these sides have the team to take advantage of the conditions on offer and hence, we can expect a closely-fought contest.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

The match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

Bangladesh will be up against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on October 24, Sunday.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera

Batters: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera

BAN vs SL Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

