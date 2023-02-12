Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Coverage on TV And Online?

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12. Sri Lanka Women are coming into this match after registering a sensational win against hosts South Africa in the tournament opener. Chamari Athapaththu and Co will be eager to maintain their winning ways and will be the favourites to win on Sunday.

Skipper Athapaththu looked in red-hot form against South Africa and will be the key player. Bangladesh will have to execute their plans against Sri Lanka’s formidable batting line-up if they are to win. Besides, the likes of Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana and Shorna Akter will have to bring their A game against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

Live Streaming Details

On what date will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on February 12.

Where will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women begin?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted XIs

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

