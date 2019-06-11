We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
14:10 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne has led from the front and delivered with the bat for the team, however lack of support and application from other batsmen has hurt Sri Lanka.
14:00 (IST)
Sri Lanka meanwhile have three points from three games after a washout against Pakistan and a victory against Afghanistan.
13:47 (IST)
The batsmen have been scoring runs but it’s the bowlers who haven’t been able to back them. They leaked 386 runs against England. The dependence on spinners has meant that Bangladesh have struggled when the conditions have been cloudy or the pitch doesn’t have much to offer for their tweakers.
13:34 (IST)
Bowling form of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will worry the Bangla Tigers but they will be pleased with the way Shakib al Hasan is contributing with both bat and ball. Mohammad Saifuddin has been effective in the death overs but will want more from Mustafizur Rahman who had an off day against England.
13:33 (IST)
UPDATE - Nothing new, it's still raining in Bristol.
13:19 (IST)
After starting their campaign with a victory over South Africa, Bangladesh went down to New Zealand in a thriller before losing convincingly against hosts England.
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
13:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in Bristol: Rain a Threat as Asian Rivals Collide
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
14:10 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne has led from the front and delivered with the bat for the team, however lack of support and application from other batsmen has hurt Sri Lanka.
14:00 (IST)
Sri Lanka meanwhile have three points from three games after a washout against Pakistan and a victory against Afghanistan.
13:47 (IST)
The batsmen have been scoring runs but it’s the bowlers who haven’t been able to back them. They leaked 386 runs against England. The dependence on spinners has meant that Bangladesh have struggled when the conditions have been cloudy or the pitch doesn’t have much to offer for their tweakers.
13:34 (IST)
Bowling form of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will worry the Bangla Tigers but they will be pleased with the way Shakib al Hasan is contributing with both bat and ball. Mohammad Saifuddin has been effective in the death overs but will want more from Mustafizur Rahman who had an off day against England.
13:33 (IST)
UPDATE - Nothing new, it's still raining in Bristol.
13:19 (IST)
After starting their campaign with a victory over South Africa, Bangladesh went down to New Zealand in a thriller before losing convincingly against hosts England.
13:08 (IST)
13:06 (IST)
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
13:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings