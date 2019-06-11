Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Bristol: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

The toss has been delayed and we will have an inspection at 10:30 local time (3 PM IST).
13:06 (IST)
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
16:02 (IST)
Latest news from Bristol: There will be another inspection in 45 minutes 🤞
The covers are still on and it's highly unlikely that we will get a game today.
14:47 (IST)
Here's what Mashrafe Mortaza had to say ahead of the match:
"If we can deliver our best we knew what we could do. I'm sure some people don't think well of our cricket. We are concentrating on our game and letting other people talk. I'm not worried about who is respecting us, I'm more worried about our performance. Winning matches is more important for us. I don't think respect is going to work in the 22 yards (of a pitch). It all depends on how we react on the ground."
14:31 (IST)
We've got good news and bad news 🙂 😞
The toss at Bristol has been delayed due to rain, but the covers are being peeled off, and an inspection is due at 10:30am.
The toss has been delayed and we will have an inspection at 10:30 local time (3 PM IST).
14:23 (IST)
Malinga will leave the team after Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh and travel to Colombo following the death of his mother-in-law. The paceman however is expected to return before Sri Lanka's next encounter against Australia on June 15.
14:22 (IST)
Nuwan Pradeep – who has been Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker - will miss the game due to a finger injury he picked in training. Lasith Malinga has done well to spearhead the bowling but whether the 35-year-old can carry on in the same vein throughout the tournament is something that remains to be seen.
14:10 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne has led from the front and delivered with the bat for the team, however lack of support and application from other batsmen has hurt Sri Lanka.
14:00 (IST)
Sri Lanka meanwhile have three points from three games after a washout against Pakistan and a victory against Afghanistan.
13:47 (IST)
The batsmen have been scoring runs but it’s the bowlers who haven’t been able to back them. They leaked 386 runs against England. The dependence on spinners has meant that Bangladesh have struggled when the conditions have been cloudy or the pitch doesn’t have much to offer for their tweakers.
13:34 (IST)
Bowling form of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will worry the Bangla Tigers but they will be pleased with the way Shakib al Hasan is contributing with both bat and ball. Mohammad Saifuddin has been effective in the death overs but will want more from Mustafizur Rahman who had an off day against England.
13:33 (IST)
UPDATE - Nothing new, it's still raining in Bristol.
13:19 (IST)
After starting their campaign with a victory over South Africa, Bangladesh went down to New Zealand in a thriller before losing convincingly against hosts England.
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
13:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Bristol: Toss Delayed Due to Rain
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
The toss has been delayed and we will have an inspection at 10:30 local time (3 PM IST).
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
16:02 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
Oh, the rain is back! Please ignore our last update.
15:52 (IST)
The rain has finally stopped in Bristol and it's getting brighter and brighter. The umpires are out for inspection. Fingers crossed!
15:43 (IST)
Nothing new here. It's still raining in Bristol. And, in Nottingham as well.
15:07 (IST)
15:07 (IST)
The covers are still on and it's highly unlikely that we will get a game today.
14:47 (IST)
Here's what Mashrafe Mortaza had to say ahead of the match:
"If we can deliver our best we knew what we could do. I'm sure some people don't think well of our cricket. We are concentrating on our game and letting other people talk. I'm not worried about who is respecting us, I'm more worried about our performance. Winning matches is more important for us. I don't think respect is going to work in the 22 yards (of a pitch). It all depends on how we react on the ground."
14:31 (IST)
14:29 (IST)
The toss has been delayed and we will have an inspection at 10:30 local time (3 PM IST).
14:23 (IST)
Malinga will leave the team after Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh and travel to Colombo following the death of his mother-in-law. The paceman however is expected to return before Sri Lanka's next encounter against Australia on June 15.
14:22 (IST)
Nuwan Pradeep – who has been Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker - will miss the game due to a finger injury he picked in training. Lasith Malinga has done well to spearhead the bowling but whether the 35-year-old can carry on in the same vein throughout the tournament is something that remains to be seen.
14:10 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne has led from the front and delivered with the bat for the team, however lack of support and application from other batsmen has hurt Sri Lanka.
14:00 (IST)
Sri Lanka meanwhile have three points from three games after a washout against Pakistan and a victory against Afghanistan.
13:47 (IST)
The batsmen have been scoring runs but it’s the bowlers who haven’t been able to back them. They leaked 386 runs against England. The dependence on spinners has meant that Bangladesh have struggled when the conditions have been cloudy or the pitch doesn’t have much to offer for their tweakers.
13:34 (IST)
Bowling form of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will worry the Bangla Tigers but they will be pleased with the way Shakib al Hasan is contributing with both bat and ball. Mohammad Saifuddin has been effective in the death overs but will want more from Mustafizur Rahman who had an off day against England.
13:33 (IST)
UPDATE - Nothing new, it's still raining in Bristol.
13:19 (IST)
After starting their campaign with a victory over South Africa, Bangladesh went down to New Zealand in a thriller before losing convincingly against hosts England.
13:08 (IST)
13:06 (IST)
We are afraid we have got some bad news for all of you. It's raining in Bristol and the forecast says it's going to rain for most of the day. It won't come as a surprise if this match gets washed out. Sri Lanka's last match against Pakistan was also rained out.
13:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings