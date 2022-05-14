Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to Watch BAN vs SL 2022, 1st Test Coverage on TV And Online

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first home Test of the year at Chattogram on May 15. This year, the Tigers have blown hot and cold in Test cricket, so far. Bangladesh scripted history when they defeated New Zealand in the first Test match of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But since then, Mominul Haque and Co. have lost three consecutive Tests which include two humiliating defeats in South Africa where Keshav Maharaj ran through their batting lineup. With Shakib Al Hasan available for the two-match Test series, Bangladesh would be hopeful of a better showing against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, after their 2-0 blowout against India earlier this year, Sri Lanka have drafted in a slew of youngsters which include Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka and Suminda Lakshan. This will be Chris Silverwood’s first Test as the Sri Lankan coach and Dimuth Karunaratne’s men would be looking to make a fresh start and do well in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023.

Ahead of the series opening Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date WTC 2021-23 1st Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played?

The WTC 2021-23 Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the WTC 2021-23 1st Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka be played?

The first Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The first Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be will begin at 10:00 am IST, on May 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Test match?

There is no live telecast of the Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka match?

Fancode app will live stream the Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Possible XIs

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Nayeem Hasan/Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal/Ramesh Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Kasun Rajitha/Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vishwa Fernando

