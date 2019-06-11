Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 11 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at The Bristol County Ground, Bristol and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (BAN vs SL Live). You can also follow all the action on our live blog.
Bangladesh will look to return to winning ways when they take on Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2019 encounter on Tuesday.
After starting their campaign with a victory over South Africa, Bangladesh went down to New Zealand in a thriller before losing convincingly against hosts England
Bowling form of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will worry the Bangla Tigers but they will be pleased with the way Shakib-Al-Hasan is contributing with both bat and ball. Mohammad Saifuddin has been effective in the death overs but will want more from Mustafizur Rahman who had an off day against England.
The batsmen have been scoring runs but it’s the bowlers who haven’t been able to back them. They leaked 386 runs against England. The dependence on spinners has meant that Bangladesh have struggled when the conditions have been cloudy or the pitch doesn’t have much to offer for their tweakers.
Sri Lanka meanwhile have three points from three games after a washout against Pakistan and a victory against Afghanistan.
Dimuth Karunaratne has led from the front and delivered with the bat for the team, however lack of support and application from other batsmen has hurt Sri Lanka.
Nuwan Pradeep – who has been Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker - will miss the game due to a finger injury he picked in training. Lasith Malinga has done well to spearhead the bowling but whether the 35-year-old can carry on in the same vein throughout the tournament is something that remains to be seen.
Last Five ODIs
Bangladesh
L L W L NR
Bangladesh started the tournament with a victory over South Africa, before going down against big guns like England and New Zealand.
Sri Lanka
NR W L L L
Sri Lanka’s washout against Pakistan meant that the team failed to build on the winning momentum. That is something they will be looking to do in this game.
Players to Watch Out For
Shakib Al Hasan – Shakib has been the man in form for Bangladesh, performing with bat and ball for the team. The ton against England will give him confidence going forward and he will be crucial to Bangladesh’s chances in the tournament.
Lasith Malinga – Despite not being a captain, Malinga provides the leadership for the Sri Lankan team both on and off the field. He will be the strike bowler for the Lankans in the absence of Nuwan Pradeep.
Team News/Availability
Bangladesh – Bangladesh have the full squad available for them.
Sri Lanka – Nuwan Pradeep will miss the game due to a hand injury.
Squads
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c),Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.
