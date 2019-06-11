starts in
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing XI Prediction: Teams Expected to Make Changes

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
The two Asian teams Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will come into Match 16 of the 2019 ICC World Cup at the Country Ground, Bristol on Tuesday (June 11) with an aim to get their campaign back on track.

Bangladesh began the tournament with a bang, beating South Africa by 21 runs before going down to New Zealand and England by two wickets and 106 runs respectively.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, come into the fixture on the back of a rained out game against Pakistan at the very same venue. Having arrived early, they will hope to assess conditions as quickly as possible to get a head start.

The deck at the Country Ground, Bristol hasn’t quite been the best batting wicket as we saw from the first game between Afghanistan and Australia.

In the game seen so far at Bristol, the pacers did the most of the damage and both teams might want to add an extra pacer if the conditions warrant. If not, Bangladesh might look to replace Mohammed Mithun with Sabbir Rahman.

While the injury to Nuwan Pradeep may force the Islanders to make a forced change to their side. Kasun Rajitha who is traveling with the team should replace Pradeep if the latter is ruled out of the tournament. The game could see Jeevan Mendis return to the side.

Bangladesh Likely XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal

