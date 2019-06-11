starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Teams Share Points After Another Wash-out in Bristol

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Teams Share Points After Another Wash-out in Bristol

The ICC World Cup 2019 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at Bristol on Tuesday (June 11).

The rain forced the toss to be delayed but since there was no let up in the bad weather throughout the day, the match could not take place.

This is the third match in the tournament to be called off due to rain – making the 2019 edition of the tournament the one with the most number of washed out matches ever.

The points were shared, meaning Sri Lanka are now in 5th place in the league standing with 4 points whereas Bangladesh are 7th with 3 points.

This is the second time Sri Lanka have been forced to share the points due to rain making play impossible, with the first instance coming in their match against Pakistan.

Their match against Afghanistan at Cardiff was also affected by rain as the encounter was reduced to a 41-overs-a-side game, with Sri Lanka picking up the win.

This World Cup could yet see more washouts or rain-shortened games, with partial rain expected at Taunton on Wednesday when Pakistan face Australia.

India were forced to cancel their training session at Nottingham ahead of their encounter against New Zealand on Thursday and the weather forecast promises more rain on the day of the match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lankabristol rainbristonicc world cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more