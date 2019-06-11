Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Teams Share Points After Another Wash-out in Bristol

The ICC World Cup 2019 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at Bristol on Tuesday (June 11).
The rain forced the toss to be delayed but since there was no let up in the bad weather throughout the day, the match could not take place.
This is the third match in the tournament to be called off due to rain – making the 2019 edition of the tournament the one with the most number of washed out matches ever.
The points were shared, meaning Sri Lanka are now in 5th place in the league standing with 4 points whereas Bangladesh are 7th with 3 points.
This is the second time Sri Lanka have been forced to share the points due to rain making play impossible, with the first instance coming in their match against Pakistan.
Their match against Afghanistan at Cardiff was also affected by rain as the encounter was reduced to a 41-overs-a-side game, with Sri Lanka picking up the win.
This World Cup could yet see more washouts or rain-shortened games, with partial rain expected at Taunton on Wednesday when Pakistan face Australia.
India were forced to cancel their training session at Nottingham ahead of their encounter against New Zealand on Thursday and the weather forecast promises more rain on the day of the match.
