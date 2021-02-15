Bangladesh vs West Indies: BCB President Slams Mominul Haque, Russell Domingo after Test Series Defeat Out of four choices, his first was Mahmudullah Riyad, followed by Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and then Soumya Sarkar. He added that it was captain Haque and coach Domingo who selected Sarkar.

Bangladesh was recently defeated by West Indies in their own backyard. Shortly after the 17-run defeat in Dhaka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan publicly tongue lashed the captain and coach for their decisions. He was displeased with skipper Mominul Haque and coach Russell Domingo for picking Soumya Sarkar to replace the injured Shakib Al Hasan. Sarkar was selected from outside the squad for the second Test against the West Indies.

While speaking to Espncricinfo, Hassan has now revealed that Sarkar was his fourth choice. Out of four choices, his first was Mahmudullah Riyad, followed by Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and then Soumya Sarkar. He added that it was captain Haque and coach Domingo who selected Sarkar. “They had only one choice and didn't mention any other names,” he was quoted as saying.

Hassan revealed that he went along with Sarkar as he was an experienced player, and had been playing ODIs lately as well. “These things come up when you lose a game, and it would have been a different story if we had won. We couldn't defend 395, and a batsman went on to score a double-hundred on the fifth day. These are unacceptable. We bowled poorly, no doubt,"said Hassan.

He described the lack of access he had as "intolerable" and cautioned about a "message" being given to the team. Concluding his statement, he said that without giving more details, it's a fact that he tried. Hassan said that in very less time, they will be heading to New Zealand, followed by Sri Lanka, a week after. Hence, there cannot be a lot of tumult in such a short span, nonetheless, the message will be given.

West Indies clinched the Test series 2-0 at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday with Nkrumah Eljego Bonner being awarded the 'Man Of The Series' title.