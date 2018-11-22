Bangladesh vs West Indies, Day 1 of First Test in Chittagong: As it Happened

Shannon Gabriel. (Getty Images)

Loading...

Commentary (West Indies innings)

22.1 Al Hasan to Chase, No run. 64/3

21.6 T Islam to Chase, Flighted delivery again on off, the batsman cuts it towards covers for a single. 64/3

21.5 T Islam to Chase, Floated on middle stump, Chase plays it towards covers. 63/3

21.4 T Islam to S Ambris, Loopy delivery on off stump, Ambris drives it towards mid off for a single. 63/3

21.3 T Islam to Chase, Tossed up again on leg stump, Chase flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 62/3

21.2 T Islam to Chase, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defended off the front foot. 61/3

21.1 T Islam to Chase, Tossed up on middle, Chase defends off the front foot. 61/3

20.6 Al Hasan to Ambris, Quite slow through the air, outside off, Ambris hangs his bat inside the line and gets beaten. 61/3

20.5 Al Hasan to R Chase, Goes with the spin and strokes this through the gap in the covers. Single collected. 61/3

20.4 Al Hasan to Ambris, Darted quick and full outside off, drilled to sweeper cover. One more run to the total. 60/3

20.3 Al Hasan to Chase, Nicely drifting in on middle and off, Chase drives it through the covers for a run. 59/3

20.2 Al Hasan to Ambris, Full on the stumps, eased down to long off for a single. 58/3

20.1 Al Hasan to Ambris, Quicker and flatter around off, Ambris goes back and keeps it out. 57/3

Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end.

19.6 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up again on off, the batsman drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a run. 57/3

19.5 T Islam to Ambris, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 56/3

19.4 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 56/3

19.3 T Islam to Ambris, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman plays it towards covers. 56/3

19.2 T Islam to Ambris, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Ambris flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen get two runs. 56/3

19.1 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up outside off, Ambris looks to go for the slog but misses it completely and gets beaten. 54/3

We are back for the second session of the day. Sunil Ambris and Roston Chase stride out to the middle with their team still trailing by 270 runs. Taijul Islam will start proceedings. Two slips and a silly point in place for him.

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

What a riveting session of Test cricket as 5 wickets in total have gone before the Lunch break. Bangladesh are clearly on top here. It started with the Tigers being bowled out rather early for 324, and when Windies came out to bat, the Bangla spinners did the trick once again. Taijul got rid of Powell first, then Shakib bagged two in his very first over dismissing Hope and Brathwaite. He should have had two more and the visitors should have been 5 down by now, as both Ambris and Chase were dropped off the Bangla skipper's bowling. The afternoon session is going to be mighty difficult for the away side. Do tune in for all the action.

18.6 Al Hasan to Ambris, Spinning away, Ambris dabs it down towards short third man and takes one. LUNCH ON DAY 2! 54/3

18.5 Al Hasan to Ambris, Sunil Ambris has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/3

18.4 Al Hasan to Chase, Dropped! Off Shakib's bowling again. Oh, dear! Tossed up on the stump, Chase gets low to play the big slog sweep over mid-wicket. There's a man out in the deep for this very reason. Mustafizur is the man, he runs in and dives, gets his hands to it but can't hold on. Should have been taken, was a relatively easy chance. Single taken. 53/3

18.3 Al Hasan to Chase, Full and outside off, eased away to covers. 52/3

18.2 Al Hasan to Chase, Watches the ball, stays right behind the line and blocks. 52/3

18.1 Al Hasan to Chase, Coming in at first and then turning away from middle, Chase goes deep inside the crease and blocks it out. 52/3

Change of ends for Shakib Al Hasan. Probably the last over before Lunch.

17.6 M Hasan to Chase, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Chase flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. 52/3

17.5 M Hasan to Chase, Flighted delivery again on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 51/3

17.4 M Hasan to Chase, FOUR! Good shot. Floated on middle, Chase sweeps it towards square leg for a beautiful boundary. 51/3

17.3 M Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up again on middle, the batsman flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run. 47/3

17.2 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery outside off, Ambris blocks it well. 46/3

17.1 M Hasan to Chase, Tossed up on off, Chase hits it towards mid on for a single. 46/3

Mehidy Hasan is called back on.

16.6 T Islam to Chase, Drives this floated ball wide of mid off and gets to the other end. 45/3

16.5 T Islam to Chase, Close. Taijul bowls it quicker on the stump, short in length, Chase goes back and gets it off the outer half. His inside edge hit his pads in the process. 44/3

16.4 T Islam to Chase, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. Dot ball. 44/3

16.3 T Islam to Chase, Full and straight, driven back in the bowler's direction. 44/3

16.2 T Islam to Chase, FOUR! Good shot. Remains patient as he waits for the ball to come to him, rocks back and cuts it behind point to find the fence. Well done, Roston Chase. 44/3

16.1 T Islam to Chase, Pitched outside off and it spins away, Chase lets it go. 40/3

15.6 Al Hasan to Ambris, Floated on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 40/3

15.5 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman gets behind and blocks it well. 40/3

15.4 Al Hasan to Ambris, Loopy delivery on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 40/3

15.3 Al Hasan to S Ambris, Floated on the line of middle stump, the batsman drives it towards mid off. 40/3

15.2 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on off, Ambris drives it towards covers. 40/3

15.1 Al Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up outside off stump, Ambris drives it towards mid off. 40/3

14.6 T Islam to Chase, Tossed up again on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 40/3

14.5 T Islam to R Chase, Bowls quicker on middle stump, Chase gets an edge towards first slip. It falls well short of the fielder. 40/3

14.4 T Islam to Ambris, Floated on off stump, the batsman drives it towards covers. The batsmen take a run. 40/3

14.3 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up on leg stump, the batsman flicks it towards the leg side. 39/3

14.2 T Islam to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Ambris defends off the back foot. 39/3

14.1 T Islam to S Ambris, Gives a bit of air on off stump, Ambris drives it towards covers. 39/3

13.6 Al Hasan to R Chase, FOUR! A rare poor delivery and it's gotten the punishment it deserves. Half tracker outside off, Chase is on the back foot as he drags the pull aerially through mid-wicket for a boundary. 39/3

13.5 Al Hasan to Chase, Flat, short and on off, punched off the back foot back to the bowler. 35/3

13.4 Al Hasan to Ambris, Sprays it too straight, on the pads, turned against the spin in front of square leg for one. 35/3

13.3 Al Hasan to Ambris, Full and loopy, just around off, driven but straight to mid off. 34/3

13.2 Al Hasan to Chase, Flicked away through mid-wicket for a single this time. 34/3

13.1 Al Hasan to Chase, Drifting in on middle and leg, Chase flicks it neatly through mid-wicket and takes two. 33/3

12.6 T Islam to Ambris, Nice shape on it as Taijul lands it fuller around off, kept out with the full face by Ambris. 31/3

12.5 T Islam to Ambris, Presses forward once again and buries it into the track. 31/3

12.4 T Islam to Ambris, Full on off, blocked by coming well forward. 31/3

12.3 T Islam to Ambris, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/3

12.2 T Islam to Ambris, Ambris gets a safe leading edge on the off side as he closes the face a bit early. 31/3

12.1 T Islam to Ambris, A half appeal for a caught behind. Is there an edge? Don't think so, neither does the umpire. Spinning away from around off, Ambris hangs his bat to defend but the ball turns and goes off the thigh pad to first slip. 31/3

Roston Chase to bat next.

11.6 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, OUT! Second of the over for the man with the golden arm! What an over this has been. He gives this plenty of flight and pitches it on off, Brathwaite is drawn forward to defend but the Windies skipper loses his balance somewhat in the process. The ball bounces a lot more than expected, takes the shoulder of the bat and pops to Soumya Sarkar at first slip who takes a dolly. 31/3

11.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 31/2

11.4 Al Hasan to Ambris, Ambris is off the mark with a flick on the leg side. Single to the total. 31/2

11.3 Al Hasan to S Ambris, Dropped! Sharp chance but Rahim should have taken that. Shakib lands it on off and it turns away ever so slightly. Ambris hangs his bat out to dry and gets a feather behind. The keeper react quickly to take it. 30/2

11.2 Al Hasan to Ambris, Looped up on off, kept out from inside the crease. 30/2

Sunil Ambris is the new man in.

11.1 Hasan to S Hope, OUT! That's the second wicket down in as many overs. BOWLED! Shakib is brought into the attack and he starts with a wicket. Beautiful delivery. Flighted delivery on leg stump, Hope comes down the track and looks to play towards the leg side but completely misses the line and gets bowled. Windies in some trouble as they lose their second wicket. 30/2

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack.

10.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Full on middle and leg, flicked to short mid-wicket to end a successful over from Taijul. 30/1

10.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air on middle and off, kept out well off the back foot. 30/1

10.4 T Islam to Hope, Off the mark with that. Hope goes deep inside the crease and whips the arm ball through mid-wicket for a single. 30/1

10.3 T Islam to Hope, Beaten! Nicely loops it up around off, Hope comes forward to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 29/1

10.2 T Islam to Hope, Full and outside off, spinning away, pushed to the covers by Hope for nothing. 29/1

10.1 T Islam to Powell, OUT! Powell is gone for all money! Dead plumb. Poor review too, shouldn't have taken it in the first place. Windies lose a review as well. It's tossed right up there, on the stumps, Kieran Powell kneels down to sweep and misses the shot completely. Is struck on the front pad and big appeal goes up, which is followed by umpire Aleem Dar's finger. Powell, after having a long chat with his skipper, reviews it. It's taken upstairs and Ball Tracker shows three reds. First wicket for the hosts. Meanwhile, Shai Hope is the next batsman in. 29/1

The DRS is taken. It's for an lbw decision against Kieran Powell. He looks to be gone.

9.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman flicks it towards the leg side. 29/0

9.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket. 29/0

9.4 M Hasan to Powell, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman dances down the track and plays it towards mid off for a single. 29/0

9.3 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on off stump, Powell rocks back and cuts it through point for a beautiful boundary. 28/0

9.2 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up again on middle stump, Powell again comes forward and defends off the front foot. 24/0

9.1 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up on middle stump, Powell comes forward and defends off the front foot. 24/0

Drinks break.

8.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Turning as it's floated around off, Brathwaite defends from the front foot. 24/0

8.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Full and straight, pushed defensively back down the track. 24/0

8.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Backs away to this one and places the punch square to point. 24/0

8.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Drifting in on off, buried into the track from the front foot. 24/0

8.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. It's tossed right up in the slot, Brathwaite lofts it cleanly over mid off for a boundary. 24/0

8.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Turning it away from off stump, a play and a miss from Kraigg. 20/0

7.6 M Hasan to Powell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/0

7.5 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Drives this full ball through mid on for a single. 20/0

7.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Extra bounce out of nowhere! Mehidy continues from around the wicket and floats it across, Brathwaite tries to defend but the ball goes through bat and pad. Rahim is taken by surprise as the ball just shoots up and hits him on the chest. 19/0

7.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite too gets his dancing shoes on and slogs it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 19/0

7.2 M Hasan to Powell, Steps out of the crease to get close to the pitch and then wrists it away through mid-wicket for one. 15/0

7.1 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! That's a very good shot. Well executed. Sees the flight on the ball as it's landed full, Powell gets low early and then sweeps it away through square leg for a boundary. 14/0

6.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Beaten on this occasion! Once again it turns away from the batsman, Brathwaite looks to poke at it but can't. 10/0

6.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Sharp turn away, from around off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 10/0

6.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10/0

6.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Comes from around the wicket and serves it on leg, it turns away. Brathwaite goes inside the crease and blocks it down with gentle hands. 10/0

6.2 T Islam to Powell, Quicker delivery, it's flicked through to deep mid-wicket for a single. 10/0

6.1 T Islam to Powell, Flat, short and around off, turning in, Powell skips down the track and defends it well. 9/0

5.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Keeps it out well by taking a big stride forward and meeting it with the full face. 9/0

5.5 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on middle and off, the right-hander comes forward to block, but the ball takes the glove and thuds onto the pads. 9/0

5.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Keeps a bit low too as it turns in. Brathwaite goes on the back foot and flicks it to backward square leg. 9/0

5.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Lands it on middle and off and it's spinning in, Kraigg uses the depth of the crease to go back and flicks it square on the leg side. 9/0

5.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Stays right behind the line and blocks. 9/0

5.1 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet to get close to the pitch and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 9/0

4.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Plays with the spin as he opens the bat face and taps it down on the off side. 8/0

4.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Full on off, Brathwaite presses forward and defends. 8/0

4.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/0

4.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Full and loopy, on the stumps, driven straight back to the bowler. 8/0

4.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Quick, flat and short around off, kept out from the back foot. 8/0

4.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, From around the wicket, it's tossed up on off, driven to mid off by the batsman. 8/0

Taijul Islam to roll his arm over now.

3.6 M Hasan to Powell, Outside off, turning away, Powell hangs his bat inside the line and gets beaten. 8/0

3.5 Hasan to Powell, Safe! A good delivery nonetheless. Mehidy loops it up around off and it spins away as Powell plays the expansive drive away from his body. Is beaten and Rahim takes the bails as he sees the batsman drag his back leg out. It's taken upstairs but replays show he's fine. 8/0

A stumping appeal is referred upstairs now.

3.4 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 8/0

3.3 M Hasan to Powell, Not out! Good call from Powell. Evident why he was so quick to take the review. Quicker one coming in with the arm on middle and off, Powell goes back to play at it but is rapped on the pads. Big appeal and the umpire responds by raising his finger. Kieran, however, is quick to signal the 'T' and it's taken upstairs. Replays show a big spike on Snicko. 8/0

The DRS is taken. Kieran Powell is caught leg before and he's taken it upstairs without any thought. Looks to be plumb here. An inside edge is the only thing that can save him.

3.2 M Hasan to Powell, Turn instantly. Landed just behind a driving length around off, Powell taps it down on the off side with soft hands. 8/0

3.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Comes from around the wicket and it turns in on leg, Brathwaite goes deep inside the crease and flicks it to leg slip. Mahmudullah can't get low enough in time as the ball goes through his legs. Just the single results. 8/0

2.6 M Rahman to Powell, Waits for the ball to come to him before wristing it down in front of mid-wicket. 7/0

2.5 M Rahman to Powell, Darts it on the pads, Kieran Powell works it down on the leg side with soft hands. The pacer came from over the wicket now. 7/0

2.5 M Rahman to Brathwaite, No ball! Second of the over. He's clearly struggling with his run-up. Coming in on a fuller length on middle and leg, Brathwaite clips it behind square leg and crosses over. 7/0

2.4 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Switches to around the wicket now and angles in a length ball on off, blocked from within the crease. 5/0

2.3 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Outside off and moving away, no shot offered by the batsman. 5/0

2.2 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Good length ball quite close to off, Brathwaite stays behind the line and taps it down in front of covers. 5/0

2.2 M Rahman to Brathwaite, No ball! For overstepping. The Fizz angles it across on a good length outside off, Kraigg leaves it alone. 5/0

2.1 M Rahman to Powell, Angles it at first and then straightens up late, Powell looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half towards covers. A quick single is stolen. 4/0

1.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Presses well forward to this tossed up delivery and dead-bats it. 3/0

1.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Now Brathwaite is off the mark. Turning in on middle and leg, he moves inside the line and helps the pull fine down the leg side. Gets a couple of runs for doing so. 3/0

1.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Quite full on middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 1/0

1.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning down leg again, this time Brathwaite looks to work it away but misses it. 1/0

1.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning down leg, Brathwaite lets it be. 1/0

1.1 M Hasan to Powell, First runs for Powell and Windies. It's full and outside off from around the wicket, the left-hander drives it wide of mid off for a single. 1/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end. Spin straightaway.

0.6 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Gets right behind the line of this one and meets it with the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.5 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Keeps it close to off once more, Kraigg moves across the stumps and blocks it. 0/0

0.4 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Targets the top of off stump with a length ball, it's played back down the track from within the crease. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Shaping away from around off, on a good length, The Windies skipper lets it be. Good carry for the pacer here. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Full delivery attacking the stumps, Brathwaite flicks it in front of square leg, but the fielder there cuts it off. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Brathwaite, Mustafizur starts off with a full toss outside off, Brathwaite plays it straight back to the bowler. 0/0

First Published: November 22, 2018, 12:05 PM IST