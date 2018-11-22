Bangladesh vs West Indies, Day 1 of First Test in Chittagong, Live Score: Bangladesh Cross Hundred, Lose Two in Even First Session

Imrul Kayes. (AFP Photo)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Something to smile about for the Windies before they head into the break. They got Kayes right at the stroke of Lunch. Roach got Sarkar out for a duck but since then, Kayes and Haque did well to take things in their stride and make a century stand, with the latter stroking a fine fifty. Imrul was given a couple of lives, where he had a catch dropped and was caught off a no ball too, and it seemed like this pair would see the session off. But, Warrican managed to get him late in this opening session. Bangladesh still firmly in control, having scored 105 runs, but this could be the opening the Windies needed. Let's see what happens in the afternoon session.

26.5 J Warrican to Kayes, OUT! What a catch! Sunil Ambris at short leg takes a beauty. Flatter ball on middle, Kayes looks to work this on the leg side, but is a bit late in doing so. The ball goes straight to Sunil. He does not take it in the first attempt but then holds on to it near his chest. A good catch and this time Warrican has not overstepped. So, after two lives, Imrul Kayes has to walk. A very good 104-run stand comes to an end. That will also be LUNCH ON DAY 1! 105/2

26.4 J Warrican to Kayes, FOUR! Lovely! Gets low and sweeps this ball from outside off over the mid-wicket region. The ball races to the boundary. 105/1

26.3 J Warrican to Kayes, On off, gets an inside edge onto his pads trying to work it to the off side. 101/1

26.2 J Warrican to Kayes, Imrul has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 101/1

26.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Another reverse sweep from Kayes. Gets it fine to third man. Powell tidies it up to keep the batsmen to two to bring up the 100 for the hosts. 101/1

25.6 D Bishoo to Kayes, Enough time for Kayes to rock back and punch the ball to the off side. Kayes will keep strike for the next over. 99/1

25.5 D Bishoo to Kayes, Leg spinner on leg, turned away with the spin. 98/1

25.4 D Bishoo to Haque, A bit short again. Gets the ball to come in. Haque plays it with a straight bat through covers for one. 98/1

25.3 D Bishoo to Kayes, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 97/1

25.2 D Bishoo to Haque, Short ball but there is a man back. Half tracker on middle, Haque pulls it over mid-wicket for just one. 96/1

25.1 D Bishoo to Kayes, Leg spinner down leg, worked away towards square leg to change strike. 95/1

Devendra Bishoo to have a burst.

24.6 J Warrican to Haque, Goes back and whips this straight to the man at square leg. Dot ball. 94/1

24.5 J Warrican to Haque, Gets ahead and bunts this ball next to the 22 yards. 94/1

24.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Rocks back and whips this through square leg for a run. 94/1

The physio is out to have a look at Kayes' left knee. That must have stung a lot, hopefully it's not too serious, just an impact pain. The magic spray is out to do its thing.

24.3 J Warrican to Kayes, After playing a good shot he now gets himself injured. Arm ball on off, Kayes looks to drive it. The extra turn on that ball gets an inside edge onto his knee roll. 93/1

24.2 J Warrican to Kayes, FOUR! Kayes coming to the party. He has been good with his sweeps and gets one to the boundary now. Swipes this from down leg and over the square leg region for a boundary. 93/1

24.1 J Warrican to Haque, Full and outside off, Haque gets to the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for one. 89/1

23.6 R Chase to Kayes, Full in length, drifting in from around off, blocked with the full face of the bat. 88/1

23.5 R Chase to Kayes, Bit quicker through the air, on off, blocked right under his nose. 88/1

23.4 R Chase to M Haque, Looped up delivery on middle and off, driven down to long off for another run. 88/1

23.3 R Chase to Haque, 13th Test fifty for Mominul Haque! A good knock since he's come out to bat. Has been completely chanceless. Flighted delivery again on off stump, Haque drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple. 87/1

23.2 R Chase to Kayes, Flighted delivery on off stump, Kayes drives it towards mid off. Single taken. 85/1

23.1 R Chase to Haque, Tossed up on off stump, Haque drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a run. 84/1

22.6 J Warrican to Kayes, Kayes has been struck on the pads outside leg as he looked to play that off the front foot. 83/1

22.5 J Warrican to Haque, Comes down the track and eases this through covers. One more run taken. 83/1

22.4 J Warrican to Haque, Down the leg side, worked on the on side. 82/1

22.3 J Warrican to Haque, Uses his feet and looks to go big. Ends up giving it to the mid-wicket fielder along the turf. 82/1

22.2 J Warrican to Haque, On middle and leg, Haque taps this one in front of the short leg fielder. 82/1

22.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Very good cricket. Plays this with soft hands to the off side and immediately sets off for a run. In the end complete it with ease. 82/1

21.6 R Chase to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 81/1

21.5 R Chase to Kayes, A bit short again. Kayes goes inside his crease and punches it through covers. One run added to the total. 81/1

21.4 R Chase to Kayes, Flatter ball on off, Kayes goes back and defends it off his back foot. 80/1

21.3 R Chase to M Haque, Tossed up ball on off, Haque drives it through covers. A run taken. 80/1

21.2 R Chase to Haque, The short of a length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side but straight to the man. 79/1

21.1 R Chase to Haque, On off, Haque looks to block it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 79/1

20.6 J Warrican to Kayes, Loopy ball on off, Kayes keeps it out. 79/1

20.5 J Warrican to I Kayes, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. A stifled appeal which dies down. 79/1

20.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Jomel gives this air on off, Kayes takes a couple of steps but blocks it. 79/1

20.3 J Warrican to Kayes, Imrul flicks it away with a wristy shot. 79/1

20.2 J Warrican to M Haque, Already turn on day 1. The straighter one outside off, Haque is forward but gets an edge away from the cordon for a single. 79/1

20.1 J Warrican to Haque, A bit short on off, Haque pulls it to mid-wicket. Dot ball. 78/1

19.6 R Chase to Kayes, Given air on midlde and off, Kayes blocks it off the middle of the bat. 78/1

19.5 R Chase to Haque, Outside off, Haque guides it to third man for just one. 78/1

19.4 R Chase to Haque, Flighted ball on middle, Haque plays it onto the ground. 77/1

19.3 R Chase to Haque, Haque has pushed it to the cover region. 77/1

19.2 R Chase to M Haque, Arm ball on leg. The ball hits the pads of Haque but it was way down leg. 77/1

19.1 R Chase to Haque, Comes ahead and blocks it ball off his front foot. 77/1

18.6 J Warrican to I Kayes, Full and outside off, driven to covers. 77/1

18.5 J Warrican to Kayes, Goes away from the left-hander who taps it to the on side. 77/1

18.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Arm ball on off, Kayes stays back and sees this off. 77/1

18.3 J Warrican to Kayes, FOUR! Good shot! Knew where the fielders were. Gets on one knee for this loopy ball and sweeps it over short fine leg. Boundary. 77/1

18.2 J Warrican to Kayes, Way down leg. Kayes shuffles but leaves it alone. 73/1

18.1 J Warrican to Kayes, On middle and off, Kayes shows the full face and defends it. 73/1

17.6 R Chase to I Kayes, In the gap away from the mid off fielder for a run. 73/1

17.5 R Chase to I Kayes, Outside off again. Kayes goes for the drive but cannot time it well enough. Gives it straight to the man at short covers. 72/1

17.4 R Chase to Kayes, Flat on off, Kayes bunts it down. 72/1

17.3 R Chase to Kayes, Flighted ball on middle, Kayes negotiates it well. 72/1

17.2 R Chase to Kayes, Outside off, driven to covers. 72/1

17.1 R Chase to Haque, On middle and leg, Haque gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. One run added to the total. 72/1

16.6 J Warrican to Kayes, Gives this air, Kayes plays a reverse sweep towards point. 71/1

16.5 J Warrican to Kayes, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 71/1

16.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman flicks it towards mid-wicket. 71/1

16.3 J Warrican to Kayes, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 71/1

16.2 J Warrican to Kayes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Kayes defends off the front foot. 71/1

16.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Tossed up on leg stump, Kayes flicks it towards square leg. 71/1

15.6 R Chase to Haque, FOUR! A boundary to end the over. 12 from it. A bit on the shorter side outside off, Haque waits for it and cuts it through point for the third boundary of the over. 71/1

15.5 R Chase to Haque, Loopy ball on off, Haque is forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 67/1

15.4 R Chase to Haque, Tossed up on off, Haque leans forward and blocks it out. 67/1

15.3 R Chase to Haque, FOUR! Even better! Super strike. This time uses his feet. Floated ball on middle and leg, Haque comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary. 67/1

15.2 R Chase to Haque, Mominul defends it from within the crease. 63/1

15.1 R Chase to Haque, FOUR! Short and flat on middle and off, Haque goes deep in his crease and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 63/1

14.6 J Warrican to Kayes, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman blocks it well. 59/1

14.5 J Warrican to Kayes, Tossed up on middle stump, Kayes defends off the back foot. 59/1

14.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Spinning in on leg, Kayes goes back to flick. Gets some bat on it and it falls just short of the leg slip fielder. 59/1

14.3 J Warrican to Kayes, FOUR! Full toss on the stumps, Kayes gets into position early, brings out the reverse sweep and takes it on the full. Places it through backward point and finds the fence. 59/1

14.2 J Warrican to Kayes, BYES! RUN OUT CHANCE! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery on leg stump, Kayes gets it off his pads and it goes through fine leg. The fielder does well to stop it and throws it to the keeper. The keeper dislodges the bails but the batsman was well in. The batsmen pick up a couple. 55/1

A run out appeal against Imrul Kayes is referred upstairs.

14.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Tossed up on leg stump, Kayes flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 53/1

13.6 R Chase to M Haque, Full in length, some nice drift again as it's around off, driven to covers. Dot ball. 51/1

13.5 R Chase to Haque, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 51/1

13.4 R Chase to Haque, Comes ahead and eases it to the mid off fielder. 51/1

13.3 R Chase to Haque, Tossed up on off, the southpaw comes forward and dead-bats it. 51/1

13.2 R Chase to Haque, Peach! Slow through the air, lands on off and then spins away slightly, Haque comes half forward to defend but gets beaten. 51/1

13.1 R Chase to M Haque, FOUR! Short, wide and spinning away from outside off, Haque rocks onto the back foot and places the cut behind point for a fine boundary. The 50-run stand comes up with that. 51/1

12.6 J Warrican to Kayes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/1

12.5 J Warrican to Kayes, On middle and leg, Kayes works it off his pads. 47/1

12.4 J Warrican to Kayes, Full and on off this time, Kayes gets behind the ball and bunts it down. 47/1

12.3 J Warrican to Kayes, Down leg again, worked around the corner. 47/1

12.2 J Warrican to Kayes, Floated ball down leg, blocked by Kayes. 47/1

12.2 J Warrican to Kayes, NO BALL! Oh dear! Kayes finds the only man in the deep and gets caught. But guess what? The umpire asks Kayes to wait and finds out that Jomel has overstepped. Second life for the opener. Coming to the ball, it was tossed up on leg, Kayes goes low and slogs it. Finds Shannon Gabriel at deep mid-wicket who takes the catch. 47/1

12.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Tossed up on middle stump, Kayes pushes it towards the leg side. 46/1

Jomel Warrican into the attack now. Spin from both ends.

11.6 R Chase to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/1

11.5 R Chase to Haque, Stifled shout for a leg before, turned down. Chase wasn't even interested, rightly so too. Big inside edge on that. Drifting in from around off, Haque comes forward to defend, the ball raps him on the pads but not before taking the edge. 46/1

11.4 R Chase to Kayes, Imrul picks it off his pads and clips it through backward square leg for one. 46/1

11.3 R Chase to Kayes, Spinning away from around off, pushed square towards point. 45/1

11.2 R Chase to Haque, Goes against the spin and flicks this through backward square leg. A single is taken as the man in the deep mops it up. 45/1

11.1 R Chase to Haque, Starts from around the wicket and drifts it in on middle and off, Mominul comes forward and keeps it out. 44/1

Drinks break. Also, Roston Chase is into the attack.

10.6 K Roach to Haque, Short of a length delivery, the batsman pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends. 44/1

10.5 K Roach to Haque, Length delivery on off stump, Haque drives it towards mid off. 43/1

10.4 K Roach to Kayes, Full on leg stump, Kayes flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 43/1

In Gabriel's previous over, there was some tussle between him and Kayes. Shannon just got in the way of Kayes while the batsmen were crossing. Earlier on too, the umpire had a word with the two of them.

10.3 K Roach to Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 42/1

10.2 K Roach to Kayes, Length ball on off stump, Kayes defends off the back foot. 42/1

10.1 K Roach to I Kayes, FOUR! Good shot. Length delivery outside off stump, Kayes comes forward and drives it through point for a beautiful boundary. 42/1

9.6 S Gabriel to Haque, Full and on off, punched to covers. After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 38/1. 38/1

9.5 S Gabriel to Kayes, Down leg again. Kayes works it through square leg this time for one more. 38/1

9.4 S Gabriel to Haque, On the pads of Haque. He turns it away through mid-wicket for another run. 37/1

9.3 S Gabriel to M Haque, Pleasant drive. Full and outside off, Haque leans forward and drives it through cover-point. No boundary but the fielder hares behind it and the batsmen take two. 36/1

9.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Full and outside off, Haque plays it with soft hands to backward point. Dot ball. 34/1

9.1 S Gabriel to Kayes, Back of a length ball on the hips of Kayes. Imrul hops and tucks it away for one. 34/1

8.6 K Roach to Haque, Length delivery outside off stump, Haque taps it towards the off side. 33/1

8.5 K Roach to Haque, Full outside off stump, Mominul drives it through covers. The fielder runs fast and stops it before the boundary rope. The batsmen get two runs. 33/1

8.4 K Roach to Kayes, Full on middle stump, the batsman plays it towards square leg. The batsmen get a single. 31/1

8.3 K Roach to Kayes, Short outside off stump, the batsman cuts it towards covers. 30/1

8.2 K Roach to Kayes, Length delivery on middle stump, Kayes again defends off the front foot. 30/1

8.1 K Roach to Kayes, Good length delivery on off stump, Kayes defends off the front foot. 30/1

7.6 S Gabriel to Haque, Outside off on a good length, let through by Haque. 30/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Kayes, Short of a length ball angling in on leg, fended away on the leg side off the thigh pad. A leg bye taken. 30/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Kayes, Fired full, well outside off, Kayes fails to find the gap through the covers. 29/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Kayes, FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Great timing on that shot from Imrul Kayes. He plants his front foot forward and drives this full ball past mid off. Jomel Warrican hares after it and keeps it just inside the rope, but the batsmen run hard and get four anyway. 29/1

7.2 S Gabriel to I Kayes, Switches the angle to around the wicket, it's angling in at first and then moves away, Kayes defends it off the outer half behind square on the off side. 25/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Haque, No ball! Back of a length on middle and leg, it's worked through mid-wicket for a single. Another no ball, as Gabriel overstepped once more. 25/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Haque, From over the wicket, it's angling across on a back of a length, Haque pushes it with the angle on the off side. 23/1

6.6 K Roach to Haque, Taps this into the cover-point area and manages to take the single. 23/1

6.5 K Roach to Haque, Good carry for Roach. He serves it in the off stump channel, the batsman lets it be. 22/1

6.4 K Roach to Haque, Fullish in length and outside off, arms are shouldered to this one. 22/1

6.3 K Roach to Haque, Leans into this full delivery and drives it to the mid off fielder. 22/1

6.2 K Roach to Haque, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 22/1

6.1 K Roach to Haque, Rising off the deck from a good length, quite close to off, guarded out without much trouble. 22/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Kayes, Full length delivery angling in on middle and leg, wristed away straight to short mid-wicket. 22/1

5.5 Gabriel to Kayes, Fires it full again, goes for another yorker, on off this time, Kayes jams it out once more. 22/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Kayes, Yorker on off, Imrul crouches a bit and digs it out. 22/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Kayes, Stays inside the crease, watches the ball and defends. 22/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Haque, No ball! Gabriel bangs it in short and angles it in, Haque pulls it to the square leg fielder. No ball signalled as the pacer overstepped his line. 22/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Angles it across on a length, on the off stump, Haque stays right behind the line and taps it down in front of covers. 20/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Haque, Fuller length ball on the off stump, a straight bat is presented in response. 20/1

4.6 K Roach to Kayes, Outside off, left alone. 20/1

4.5 K Roach to Kayes, Flashes hard. Full again on off, comes back in. Kayes looks to loft it but the ball goes under his bat. Needs to be careful. 20/1

4.4 K Roach to I Kayes, DROPPED! Beauty from Roach. He gets the outside edge but Chase fails to hold on to one. Fuller length ball around off, Kayes looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an outside edge towards second slip. Roston gets low but the ball does not stick. Kayes gets away with it and will look to make the most of his chance now. 20/1

4.3 K Roach to M Haque, Similar length. Had the batsman in two minds. Haque goes back but gets an inside edge towards the on side for one. 20/1

4.2 K Roach to Haque, On a good length on that fifth stump line. Mominul waits for it and taps it in front of him. 19/1

4.1 K Roach to Haque, Full and on off, Haque drives it to short covers. 19/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Kayes, Down the leg side. Kayes tries to whip it away but it goes off his pad to the keeper. 19/1

3.5 S Gabriel to M Haque, Pitches it further up around off, Haque firmly punches it towards mid on. A bit of a teaser for the fielder who manages to keep it to three. 19/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Haque, FOUR! Too straight in line and Gabriel pays the price for it. Shortish in length and into the body, Haque moves inside the line and helps the pull through backward square leg for a boundary. 16/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Haque, Coming in at first and then shaping away quite late, the bat turns in Haque's hands as he defends it down on the off side. 12/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Marginally ahead of a length, on the off stick, kept out with the full face of the bat. 12/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Haque, Gabriel with the yorker once more, hits his mark too, Mominul manages to keep it at bay. 12/1

2.6 K Roach to Kayes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 12/1

2.5 K Roach to Kayes, Some width on offer outside off, it's punched square to point for nothing. 12/1

2.4 K Roach to Kayes, Short of a length outside the line of off stump, punched away into the off side. 12/1

2.3 K Roach to Kayes, Fraction straight in line, the opener moves inside the line and wrists it to short mid-wicket. 12/1

2.2 K Roach to Kayes, Rising off the deck as it lands on a length, on the fourth stump line, another leave from the batsman. 12/1

2.1 K Roach to Kayes, Excellent! Keeps it just outside off, a length delivery. Imrul Kayes moves a step across, covers the line and shoulders arms to it. 12/1

1.6 Gabriel to Haque, Fires in an accurate yorker, on off, dug out back down the track to end the over. 12/1

1.5 S Gabriel to Haque, FOUR! Shot. Right in the gap. Short and wide outside off, Mominul Haque stands tall and cracks this square past point for a rocketing boundary. 12/1

1.4 S Gabriel to Haque, Angling down the leg side, on a good length, the batsman looks to flick it away but misses. 8/1

1.3 S Gabriel to Haque, Mominul hangs on the back foot on this occasion and blocks with a straight bat. 8/1

1.2 S Gabriel to Haque, FOUR! Full and angling in on the pads, easy enough for Haque to flick it away behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 8/1

1.1 S Gabriel to Haque, Goes full straightaway and attacks the stumps, Haque defends it from inside the crease. 4/1

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end. Three slips and a gully positioned for him as well.

0.6 K Roach to I Kayes, Nice shape on this as Roach pitches it on a length around off, Kayes gets a thick edge which flies past the diving gully fielder for a couple of runs. 4/1

0.5 K Roach to Kayes, In the channel outside off, left alone. 2/1

0.4 K Roach to M Haque, Good length delivery on off, Haque gets an inside edge down towards fine leg for a single. He's off the mark. 2/1

Mominul Haque is in at no.3.

0.3 K Roach to Sarkar, OUT! Edged and gone! Perfect start for Roach and Windies. The perfect delivery. He lands it on a length close to off, it comes in and then straightens up a shade after hitting the deck. Sarkar has no choice but to play at it and he gets a feather behind. Dowrich takes a regulation catch. Not the comeback Sarkar would have hoped for, coming back into the Test side after more than a year. 1/1

0.2 K Roach to Sarkar, Fuller length ball on the stumps, Sarkar pushes it back down towards mid on. 1/0

0.1 K Roach to Kayes, Starts off from around the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle and leg, Kayes works it behind square leg and gets off the mark with a single. 1/0

First Published: November 22, 2018, 8:39 AM IST