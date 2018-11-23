Bangladesh vs West Indies, Day 2 of First Test in Chittagong, Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: AFP)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

The day began with Bangladesh being bowled out for 324, and then the Tigers put in a spirited performance with the ball, wherein debutant Naeem Hasan took a 5-wicket haul. If it wasn't for Hetmyer and Dowrich, the tourists would have been in deep trouble. Instead, because of their attacking prowess and the backing of their bowlers, they are still in with a shot. If proceedings follow suit like today, then Day 3 could very well be the final day of this Test match. The action begins at 0930 local (0330 GMT). Join in for that. Cheers!

Bangladesh may have the slightest of edges, but in no way are Windies out of this game. After being bundled out for 246 in this final session itself, they came out firing and scalped 5 Bangladesh wickets to really peg them back. Chase and Warrican bagged 2, while Bishoo took 1 of his own. The wicket is turning and there's a lot of bite on it, which became the reason for the Bangladesh top order's undoing. Some rash choice of shots didn't aid them either.

16.6 D Bishoo to Hasan, He manages to survive. Bishoo bowls a quicker and a shorter delivery on the stumps, Mehidy Hasan goes deep inside the crease and blocks it under his nose. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 55/5

16.5 D Bishoo to Hasan, Looped up leg break on off, Mehidy is rock solid in defense. 55/5

16.4 D Bishoo to Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/5

16.3 D Bishoo to Hasan, Beaten! How close! It is served around off and it spins away late, Mehidy comes half-forward and looks to defend, only to get beaten. 55/5

16.2 D Bishoo to Rahim, Plays with the turn, opens the face and dabs it to backward point for one run. 55/5

16.1 D Bishoo to Rahim, Short and wide outside off, cut away to point for nothing. 54/5

15.6 J Warrican to Hasan, Spinning away from outside off, a play and a miss from the batsman. 54/5

15.5 J Warrican to Hasan, Drives this full delivery straight back to the bowler. 54/5

15.4 J Warrican to Hasan, Full and loopy on the stumps, blocked. 54/5

Another reading is being taken. Play will continue but the batsmen don't like this at all.

15.3 J Warrican to Hasan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 54/5

15.2 J Warrican to Hasan, Not out! Mehidy survives! No edge on that. Lands on middle and off and it turns away slightly, Mehidy stays inside the crease to defend but the ball goes past the bat and Rahim gathers it. An appeal goes up but nothing from the umpire. The review is taken and replays show no edge, they also check for the leg before and it's clipping the off stump, so umpire's call. The review is retained. 54/5

Another review. It's for a caught behind decision against Mehidy Hasan. Has he edged it? Windies seem confident.

15.1 J Warrican to Rahim, The straighter one on the stumps, it takes the inside edge on the pads and flies past short leg. Single taken. 54/5

Mehidy Hasan is next in.

14.6 D Bishoo to Mithun, OUT! Bowled 'em! Windies have their wicket. Play was allowed to continue and Bishoo has taken full advantage of that. Bowls the quicker on middle and off, it turns away a bit and Mithun is caught due to the pace. Tries forcing it out but the ball deflects off his pads and crashes into the stumps. 53/5

14.5 D Bishoo to Rahim, Turned away to backward square leg for a single. 53/4

14.4 D Bishoo to Rahim, Quicker and flatter on the stumps, defended solidly by shifting his weight on the back foot. 52/4

14.3 D Bishoo to Rahim, Pitched on leg and then it turns away, beats the outside edge and catches Rahim on the back pad. Always missing off, that. Was turning too much. 52/4

14.2 D Bishoo to Rahim, Looped up leg break on middle and off, Mushfiqur defends with the full face of the bat. 52/4

A lot of smog out there. The umpires confer with each other, but decide to let play continue.

14.1 D Bishoo to Rahim, Dropped short on the stumps, Rahim hangs inside his crease and defends. 52/4

13.6 J Warrican to M Rahim, Leans ahead and wrists the tossed up ball wide of mid on for one. 52/4

13.5 J Warrican to Rahim, Outside off, left alone. 51/4

13.4 J Warrican to Rahim, Heavy turn as Warrican lands it on middle, Rahim goes back and the ball turns away, beating the outside edge. 51/4

13.3 J Warrican to M Mithun, Knocks this down to long off and crosses over. 51/4

13.2 J Warrican to Rahim, Backs away to this shorter ball and cuts it to backward point for a single. 50/4

13.1 J Warrican to Rahim, Uses the depth of the crease to go back and punch it to the covers. 49/4

12.6 D Bishoo to Mithun, Loopy delivery on off, Mithun defends off the front foot. 49/4

12.5 D Bishoo to M Rahim, Floated on off, Rahim drives it towards mid off for a single. 49/4

12.4 D Bishoo to Mithun, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman rocks back and cuts it towards point for a single. 48/4

12.3 D Bishoo to Mithun, Tosssed up outside off, Mithun looks to cut but misses it and gets beaten on this one. Stumping chance was there but the batsman made it in. 47/4

12.2 D Bishoo to Rahim, Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim sweeps it towards square leg for a single. 47/4

12.1 D Bishoo to Rahim, Turns away from the batsman, Rahim looks to cut but misses it and gets beaten on this one. 46/4

Devendra Bishoo on for a little burst.

11.6 J Warrican to Mithun, Spills it on the pads, all Mithun has to do is nudge it fine down the leg side. He does so and earns a couple of runs. 46/4

11.5 J Warrican to Mithun, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 44/4

11.4 J Warrican to Mithun, Full on middle and off, Mithun presses forward and dead-bats it. 44/4

11.3 J Warrican to Mithun, Drifting in from around off, Mithun covers the line and lets it be. 44/4

11.2 J Warrican to Mithun, Width on offer once more outside off, short in length, cut away and this time he finds the gap past point. Two taken. 44/4

11.1 J Warrican to Mithun, Short and wide, Mithun cuts but finds the point fielder. 42/4

10.6 R Chase to Rahim, BEATEN! Tossed up again on off, Rahim looks to defend but misses it and gets beaten on this one. 42/4

10.5 R Chase to Rahim, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahim defends off the back foot. 42/4

10.4 R Chase to Rahim, Tossed up again on middle, Rahim defends off the back foot. 42/4

10.3 R Chase to Rahim, Floated on leg, Rahim lets it go and gets hit on the pads. 42/4

10.2 R Chase to Mithun, Flighted delivery on middle, Mithun flicks it towards mid on for a single. 42/4

10.1 R Chase to Mithun, Tossed up on middle, Mithun blocks it well. 41/4

The umpire are having a look at the light reading. Feel it's fine to continue.

9.6 J Warrican to Rahim, A bit too straight in line, Rahim sweeps it fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 41/4

9.5 J Warrican to Rahim, Beaten! Flighted nicely just around off, Rahim comes forward to defend but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge. 39/4

9.4 J Warrican to Rahim, Flatter and quicker outside off, kept out from the back foot. 39/4

9.3 J Warrican to Rahim, Spins away slightly, it takes the outer half and past silly point. 39/4

9.2 J Warrican to Rahim, Slower through the air, fuller around off, Rahim is well forward in defense. 39/4

9.1 J Warrican to Mithun, Tossed up on the stumps, Mithun comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single. 39/4

8.6 R Chase to Rahim, Brings out the reverse sweep on this occasion and places it aerially through backward point for a couple of runs. 38/4

8.5 R Chase to Rahim, The batsman works it down the leg side. No run taken. 36/4

8.4 R Chase to Rahim, Straighter and flatter around off, pushed away from inside the crease. 36/4

8.3 R Chase to Rahim, Spinning down leg, Rahim gets low to play the sweep shot but fails to make connection. 36/4

8.2 R Chase to Mithun, Coming in from outside off, flicked past short leg for a single. 36/4

8.1 R Chase to Mithun, Spinning in from around off, Mithun defends from within the crease. 35/4

7.6 J Warrican to Rahim, Tossed up outside off, Rahim lets it go. 35/4

Mushfiqur Rahim to bat next.

7.5 J Warrican to Hasan, OUT! Warrican gets his second. Flighted delivery on middle, Shakib plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket but does not get the distance and gets caught by Gabriel at deep mid-wicket. Bangladesh are in trouble now. Reckless shot from Shakib off the second ball he faced. His experience was vital and he threw it away. 35/4

7.4 J Warrican to Mithun, Floated on off, the batsman rocks back and cuts it to point for a single. 35/3

7.3 J Warrican to Mithun, Tossed on middle, Mithun defends off the back foot. 34/3

7.2 J Warrican to Hasan, Flighted delivery on leg, Shakib flicks it to the leg side for a single. 34/3

7.1 J Warrican to Mithun, Tossed up on off, Mithun cuts it towards third man for a single. 33/3

Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in.

6.6 R Chase to Haque, OUT! Another leg before and the first innings' centurion is gone! Flatter and spinning in on middle and leg, Haque goes back to work it on the leg side but is caught flush on the pads in front of the stumps. The finger goes up immediately after the appeal. Mominul doesn't even review after speaking to his partner. Good call, because replays show all three reds. 32/3

6.5 R Chase to Haque, Straighter one outside off, left alone. 32/2

6.4 R Chase to Haque, FOUR! That's a clean hit! Leans ahead and lofts it cleanly over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good hit by Haque. 32/2

6.3 R Chase to Mithun, Tucks this behind square on the leg side for a single. 28/2

6.2 R Chase to Mithun, Goes inside the crease and works it away on the leg side. 27/2

6.1 R Chase to Mithun, Stifled appeal dies down quickly. Inside edge was there. Chase gives it a lot of air as be bowls it on the stumps, Mithun looks to play but is rapped on the pads. 27/2

5.6 J Warrican to Haque, Backs away to this short ball and punches it back down the track to end the over. 27/2

5.5 J Warrican to Mithun, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 27/2

5.4 J Warrican to Mithun, Outside off with some room on offer, played to point. 26/2

5.3 J Warrican to Mithun, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. 26/2

5.2 J Warrican to Mithun, Safe! Mithun survives, and so does Windies' review. The right-hander dances a long way down the track and looks to defend, but is caught on the front pad first. Big shout and there's nothing from the umpire. Windies decide to take it upstairs and replays show that Mithun was over 3 meters out of his crease, so that's umpire's call and the on-field call will stay. 26/2

A review is taken by Windies for an lbw decision against Mohammad Mithun.

5.1 J Warrican to Haque, Looped up outside off, coming back in, Haque pushes it from the outer half towards point and scampers across. 26/2

4.6 R Chase to Mithun, Spinning in on off stump, Mithun flicks it away only as far as short leg. 25/2

4.5 R Chase to Haque, Works this away on the leg side and gets off strike. 25/2

4.4 R Chase to Haque, Steps out of the crease to get close to the pitch and pushes it through point for a couple of runs. 24/2

4.3 R Chase to M Haque, Just short! This one turns only slightly and it takes the outside edge of Mominul Haque's hanging bat. Fortunately for him, falls short of Brathwaite at first slip. 22/2

4.2 R Chase to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 22/2

4.1 R Chase to M Haque, FOUR! In the air but just safe! Looped up off break outside off, Haque plays away from his body and ends up slicing it past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary. 22/2

3.6 J Warrican to M Mithun, Tossed up on off, Mithun gets an outside edge towards slips. It fell just short of the fielder. 18/2

3.5 J Warrican to Mithun, Loopy delivery on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 18/2

3.4 J Warrican to Mithun, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Tossed up on off, Mithun drives it towards covers for a beautiful boundary. 18/2

3.3 J Warrican to Mithun, Flighted on off, the batsman plays it to off side. 14/2

3.2 J Warrican to Mithun, Flighted on middle, Mithun plays it to cover. 14/2

3.1 J Warrican to Mithun, Tossed up on leg, Mithun plays it straight to the bowler. 14/2

2.6 R Chase to Mithun, The off break on off, turns and it goes off the pads behind over leg gully. A leg bye is taken. 14/2

2.5 Chase to Mithun, Not out! Unsure what the fuss was all about. Spinning in on middle and leg, Mithun raises his arms and lets it be. It goes off his pads and lobs to short leg. An appeal is made and the finger goes up. Mithun takes the DRS and replays show no bat or glove involved. They also check for the lbw and everything is fine with that too. 13/2

Mohammad Mithun has been given out caught at short leg. Not sure if the ball even touch the bat or the glove. Let's see what happens.

Mohammad Mithun next in.

2.4 R Chase to Sarkar, OUT! Edged and taken! Looped up outside off, Sarkar looks to play the aggressive drive through the covers. The ball takes the edge and goes behind to first slip where skipper Brathwaite takes it diving to his right. Sarkar has started walking, but the umpires are talking amongst themselves as they feel the ball spun off the surface. They eventually see the opener going back and don't bother anymore. Another failure for Soumya. 13/2

2.3 R Chase to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 13/1

2.2 R Chase to S Sarkar, Spinning away from around off, the ball takes the outer half and falls safely on the off side. 13/1

2.1 R Chase to Sarkar, Slightly slower through the air, around off, pushed away from the body in front of covers. 13/1

Roston Chase to bowl now.

1.6 J Warrican to Haque, Tossed up on middle, Haque defends off the backfoot. 13/1

Mominul Haque walks in at no.3.

1.5 Warrican to I Kayes, OUT! BOWLED! Full delivery turns into the batsman, Kayes goes for the drive but misses it completely and gets bowled. There was no foot movement from Kayes and he paid the price for it. Had he taken a step forward, he could have hit it on the full. Warrican starts the proceedings with a wicket. 13/1

1.4 J Warrican to I Kayes, Flighted delivery on leg, Kayes flicks it to mid on. 13/0

1.3 J Warrican to Sarkar, Tossed up on middle, Sarkar flicks it to mid on for a single. 13/0

1.2 J Warrican to Kayes, Full on middle, Kayes flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 12/0

1.1 J Warrican to Kayes, Full on off stump, Kayes defends off the back foot. 11/0

Jomel Warrican to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Sarkar, FOUR! Short ball into the body, Sarkar stays back and pulls it over mid-wicket for consecutive boundaries. 11/0

0.5 K Roach to Sarkar, FOUR! Shot. The timing on that is sweet. Fuller around off, Sarkar drives it past mid off and finds the fence with ease. 7/0

0.4 K Roach to Sarkar, Good length ball outside the line of off stump, blocked. 3/0

0.3 K Roach to Sarkar, A loose shot from Sarkar. It's a nothing ball outside off, Sarkar looks to push it away but misses. 3/0

0.2 K Roach to Sarkar, Fuller length ball on the stumps, Sarkar offers a firm punch past mid on and takes two. Avoids a pair with that. 3/0

0.1 K Roach to Kayes, Short of a length outside off, Kayes punches it square through point and takes a single to get off the mark. 1/0

First Published: November 23, 2018, 9:22 AM IST