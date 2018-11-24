Bangladesh vs West Indies, Day 3, First Test at Chittagong, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, says the debutant Naeem Hasan was brilliant in the first innings as he has the talent to pick wickets and hopes he will get better with more games. Feels that those little contributions from the tail in the first innings were crucial and mentions that it can prove to be all the difference in a game like this. On his newly achieved record (Becoming the fastest to 3000 runs and 200 wicket in Tests) he says that he tries his best and gives all he can for the team.

Man of the Match, Mominul Haque, says thankfully they won the toss and batted first, which made it easier for him as batting got difficult later on. States that he had the support from his skipper and his teammates and ends by saying that he doesn't consider this as his home ground as he's a professional and all are the same to him.

Windies captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, says it's a tough loss and credits the Bangladesh team for playing well. Adds that he wanted more from his bowlers. Mentions that they lost wickets early and weren't able to build partnerships, which was the reason for their undoing. Reckons it was a tough pitch to bat on for anyone and the fact that they lost early wickets didn't help. On Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich, he says they played well but were unfortunate not to go on and score big. On Shannon Gabriel missing out on the next game, he says he'll be a big miss but the team will do its best.

Bangladesh were really put under the pump in the 3rd innings with Bishoo leading the charge with his 4-wicket haul, but they did just enough to set a target in excess of 200. Eventually, that proved to be enough as the away side fell short by 64 runs. The presentation will be coming up shortly...

Despite the fact that the Tigers were ahead throughout, it was a pretty interesting match-up on the whole. Haque starred in the first innings with a fine ton and his side posted 324 on the board on the back of it. Gabriel and Warrican's respective 4-fers, especially the former's (who took it in the space of 15 balls), were important otherwise the hosts would have scored a lot more. Then in response, the visitors scored 246 after an early slump courtesy fifties from Hetmyer and Dowrich. Debutant Naeem Hasan took his maiden 5-fer in this time.

A good win for Bangladesh. Bangladesh opted to pick four spinners for this Test and that decision has been completely justified as all 20 Windies wickets fell to spinners. Today was just not their day. After being reduced to 11/4, the writing was more or less on the wall. Hetmyer gave slight hope of changing things first, and then the Ambris-Warrican stand of 63 dragged the game along as much as it could, but the ask was just too much. Taijul Islam once again starred as he ran through the Windies batting order with a 6-fer in this innings.

35.2 T Islam to Ambris, OUT! Taijul finishes things and ends with a 6-wicket haul. BANGLADESH WIN BY 64 RUNS! It lands outside off and spins away, Sunil Ambris reaches out to push away from the body. The ball goes past the outside edge, Rahim appeals and the umpire, after a thought, raises his finger. Replays show there was edge involved. No review left for the Windies though, so Ambris has no choice but to walk back. 139/10

35.1 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up delivery, it's kept out safely. 139/9

34.6 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris comes forward and plays it past the bowler for a single. 139/9

34.5 M Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up on leg, Ambris flicks it to square leg. 138/9

Shannon Gabriel is the last batsman in for Windies.

34.4 M Hasan to Warrican, OUT! Good catch by Shakib. Heartbreak for Windies, The partnership was going good. Flighted delivery on middle, Warrican looks to play across the line but gets a top edge to mid-wicket where Shakib runs back and takes a running catch. The hosts are one wicket away from the victory. 138/9

34.3 M Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican defends off the back foot. 138/8

34.2 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris comes forward and flicks it to mid on for a single. 138/8

34.1 M Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican flicks it to square leg. The batsmen take a run. 137/8

33.6 T Islam to Warrican, Sprays it on the pads, worked down in front of square leg for a single. Windies need 68 runs to win. 136/8

33.5 T Islam to Warrican, Quite full and outside off, met with a straight blade in response. 135/8

33.4 T Islam to Ambris, Full and fast, darted just outside off, Sunil taps it past silly point and gets to the other end. 135/8

33.3 T Islam to Ambris, Quicker and flatter around off, kept out from the back foot. 134/8

33.2 T Islam to Ambris, FOUR! Dropped short again, on off stump, Ambris is on the back foot in a jiffy as he pulls it along the carpet through mid-wicket, beating the chasing fielder to the fence. 134/8

33.1 T Islam to Ambris, Slower and shorter around off, it's defended well from inside the crease. 130/8

Taijul Islam back on to roll his arm over.

32.6 N Hasan to J Warrican, Tossed up on off, Warrican makes room and cuts it to covers. Two runs taken. 130/8

32.5 N Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican pushes it to leg side. 128/8

32.4 N Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 128/8

32.3 N Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up on off, the batsman cuts it to third man. The batsmen pick up a couple. 128/8

32.2 N Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery outside off, Warrican cuts it towards point. Two runs taken. With that, the 50-run partnership between Ambris and Warrican comes up. 126/8

32.1 N Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up outside off, Warrican looks to cut but gets it off the inner half of the bat. 124/8

Naeem Hasan is back.

31.6 M Hasan to J Warrican, Tossed up on middle, the batsman flicks it to mid on for a single. 124/8

31.5 M Hasan to Warrican, Floated on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 123/8

31.4 M Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery again on middle, Warrican lets it go and gets hit on the pads. 123/8

31.3 M Hasan to Warrican, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up outside off, Warrican drives it through covers for a boundary. 123/8

31.2 M Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery on middle, Warrican flicks it to mid on. 119/8

31.1 M Hasan to S Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris drives it to mid off for a single. 119/8

30.6 Al Hasan to Ambris, Sunil Ambris backs away and dabs this short ball wide of point to keep strike. 118/8

30.5 Al Hasan to Ambris, Slow and full, in line of the stumps, met with the full face of the bat. 117/8

30.4 Al Hasan to Warrican, Camps onto the back foot and punches it to long on for a single. 117/8

30.3 Al Hasan to Warrican, Full again, on the stumps, pushed back down the track. 116/8

30.2 Al Hasan to Warrican, Nice drift into the batsman, on middle and off, Warrican prods forward in defense. 116/8

30.1 Al Hasan to Warrican, Quite slow through the air, fuller outside off, spins away and beats the outside edge of the bat. 116/8

29.6 M Hasan to Ambris, Bowls flat on middle, Ambris pushes it to the leg side. 116/8

29.5 M Hasan to Warrican, Floated on middle, Warrican flicks it to square leg for a single. 116/8

29.4 M Hasan to Warrican, Loopy delivery on middle, Warrican flicks it to the leg side. 115/8

29.3 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on leg, the batsman flicks it to the leg side for a single. 115/8

29.2 M Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Ambris defends off the back foot. 114/8

29.1 M Hasan to Ambris, FOUR! Full outside off, Ambris drives it through point for a beautiful boundary. 114/8

Mehidy Hasan to bowl again.

28.6 Al Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 110/8

28.5 Al Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up again on off, the batsman cuts it to point. Two runs taken. 110/8

28.4 Al Hasan to Warrican, Floated on middle, Warrican defends off the back foot. 108/8

28.3 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery again on middle, Ambris cuts it to third man for a single. 108/8

28.2 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris defends off the back foot. 107/8

28.1 Al Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up outside off, Ambris lets it go. 107/8

27.6 T Islam to Warrican, Floated on off, the batsman plays it to covers. 107/8

27.5 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 107/8

27.4 T Islam to Warrican, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman blocks it well. 107/8

27.3 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican defends off the front foot. 107/8

27.2 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, the batsman flicks it to the leg side. Two runs taken. 107/8

27.1 T Islam to Ambris, Flighted delivery on off, Ambris rocks back and plays it to long off for a single. 105/8

26.6 Al Hasan to Warrican, Flighted delivery on off, Warrican rocks back and cuts it to point. 104/8

26.5 Al Hasan to Warrican, Floated on off, the batsman defends off the back foot. 104/8

26.4 Al Hasan to Warrican, Loopy delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 104/8

26.3 Al Hasan to Warrican, Tossed up again on leg, Warrican flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 104/8

26.2 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris drives it towards mid off for a single. 102/8

26.1 Al Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris drives it back to the bowler. 101/8

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself back on.

25.6 T Islam to J Warrican, Floated on off, Warrican gets an outside edge past slip. Two runs taken. 101/8

25.5 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot with the full face of the bat. 99/8

25.4 T Islam to Warrican, Flighted delivery again on off, the batsman plays it to point. 99/8

25.3 T Islam to Warrican, Floated on off, the batsman plays it to covers. 99/8

25.2 T Islam to Warrican, Flighted delivery on middle, Warrican defends off the back foot. 99/8

25.1 T Islam to Warrican, SIX! Big hit. Tossed up on middle, Warrican lofts it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 99/8

24.6 M Rahman to Ambris, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 93/8

24.5 M Rahman to Ambris, FOUR! A little bit of room outside off, Ambris steers it across the deep backward point fence for a boundary. 93/8

24.4 M Rahman to Warrican, Fraction straight in line, worked off the pads on the leg side for a single. 89/8

24.3 M Rahman to J Warrican, Full in length and outside off, pushed to mid off. 88/8

24.2 M Rahman to Warrican, FOUR! Right in the slot and he nails it. Fuller around off, Warrican lofts it cleanly over mid on for a boundary. 88/8

24.1 M Rahman to Warrican, Shaping away from around off, Warrican plays away from his body and the edge falls short of the slip cordon. 84/8

23.6 T Islam to Warrican, BYE! Short on middle, Warrican looks to pull but misses it and gets beaten. The batsmen take a run. 84/8

23.5 T Islam to Warrican, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 83/8

23.4 T Islam to Warrican, Floated on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 83/8

23.3 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up again on middle, the batsman slogs it over mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 83/8

23.2 T Islam to Warrican, Flighted delivery on middle, Warrican defends off the back foot. 81/8

23.1 T Islam to Warrican, FOUR! Great shot. Tossed up on middle, Warrican lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 81/8

22.6 M Rahman to Warrican, Length delivery on off, the batsman plays it to point for a single. 77/8

22.5 M Rahman to Warrican, Full outside off, Warrican plays it to covers. 76/8

22.4 M Rahman to Warrican, BEATEN! Length outside off, the batsman looks to drive but misses it and gets beaten on this one. 76/8

22.3 M Rahman to Warrican, Length delivery on off, Warrican plays it to point. 76/8

22.2 M Rahman to Ambris, Full outside off, Ambris gets an edge to the slip region. The batsmen take a run. 76/8

22.1 M Rahman to Ambris, Length delivery on off, Ambris plays it back to the bowler. 75/8

Mustafizur Rahman is called into the bowling attack.

21.6 T Islam to Warrican, Tossed up on middle, Warrican drives it straight past the bowler. 75/8

Jomel Warrican is the next batsman.

21.5 Islam to Roach, OUT! Flighted delivery on middle, Roach looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh go for the review. Impact is in line and wickets hitting. Ultra Edge shows no spike. Bangladesh just two wickets away from victory. 75/8

Another review and it's for another lbw decision. This time Kemar Roach is on strike and Bangladesh have challenged the decision.

21.4 T Islam to Roach, BEATEN! It turned square, Roach looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 75/7

21.3 T Islam to Roach, Floated on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 75/7

21.2 T Islam to Roach, Flighted delivery on off, Roach pushes it to short cover. 75/7

21.1 T Islam to Roach, Tossed up on middle, Roach defends off the front foot. 75/7

20.6 N Hasan to Roach, Tossed right up there, Roach lofts it down to long on and keeps strike. 75/7

20.5 N Hasan to Roach, Pushed away into the covers for no run. 74/7

20.4 N Hasan to Ambris, Slower, shorter and on the stumps, Sunil backs away, waits for the ball and then runs it down towards third man for a single. 74/7

20.3 N Hasan to Ambris, Uses his feet to get close to the pitch again and then blocks. 73/7

20.2 N Hasan to Ambris, Spinning down leg, left alone by the batsman. 73/7

20.1 N Hasan to Ambris, FOUR! Floated outside off, Ambris comes out of his crease and drills it through the covers to find the fence. 73/7

Most likely, the last Drinks break of this Test. Also, Kemar Roach comes out to bat.

19.6 T Islam to D Bishoo, OUT! BOWLED! Tossed up on off, Bishoo goes for the sweep but misses it and gets bowled. Windies are 7 down now. They still need 135 runs to win. Bangladesh need three wickets to win this match. 69/7

19.5 T Islam to Bishoo, Floated on middle, Bishoo blocks it well. 69/6

19.4 T Islam to S Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris comes forward and plays it to third man for a single. 69/6

19.3 T Islam to Ambris, BEATEN! Turns away from off, Ambris looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 68/6

19.2 Islam to Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Ambris looks to go over the top but does not get the timing on it and it goes to the mid on region. 68/6

19.1 T Islam to Ambris, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/6

18.6 N Hasan to Bishoo, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman plays it to covers. 66/6

18.5 N Hasan to Bishoo, Floated on leg, Bishoo looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it is collected by the keeper. 66/6

18.4 N Hasan to Bishoo, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 66/6

18.3 N Hasan to Bishoo, Tossed up on off, Bishoo cuts it to point. 66/6

18.2 N Hasan to Bishoo, Beaten again. Turns away from off, Bishoo looks to defend but misses it. 66/6

18.1 N Hasan to Bishoo, BEATEN! Tossed up on off, Bishoo looks to cut but gets beaten on this one. 66/6

Naeem Hasan returns.

17.6 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up again on off, the batsman plays it to covers. 66/6

17.5 T Islam to Ambris, Loopy delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 66/6

17.4 T Islam to Ambris, Flighted delivery on off, Ambris plays it to point. 66/6

17.3 T Islam to Ambris, BEATEN! Turns away from the batsman, Ambris looks to defend but misses it and gets beaten on this one. 66/6

17.2 T Islam to Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris again blocks it well. 66/6

17.1 T Islam to Ambris, Floated on middle, Ambris defends off the front foot. 66/6

16.6 M Hasan to Bishoo, Leans into the shot and pushes it to covers. Dot ball to end the over. 66/6

16.5 M Hasan to Bishoo, Full on leg, swept fine down the leg side for nothing. 66/6

16.4 M Hasan to Bishoo, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/6

16.3 M Hasan to Bishoo, What a ball! Some nice drift into the batsman. It lands on off and then turns away. Beats the outside edge of Bishoo's hanging bat and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 66/6

16.2 M Hasan to S Ambris, Comes out of his crease again and knocks it to long on. Jogs to the other end to complete the run. 66/6

16.1 M Hasan to Ambris, Comes from around the wicket and darts it on off, Ambris steps out to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 65/6

15.6 T Islam to Ambris, Floated on leg, Ambris flicks it to square leg for a single. 65/6

15.5 T Islam to Bishoo, Flighted delivery on leg, the batsman flicks it to square leg for a single. 64/6

15.4 T Islam to Bishoo, Tossed up on middle, Bishoo gets an inside edge onto the pads. 63/6

15.3 T Islam to Bishoo, FOUR BYES! Bowls down the leg side, Bishoo tries to flick but misses and it runs behind the keeper again for a boundary. 63/6

15.2 T Islam to Bishoo, FOUR BYES! BEATEN! Extra bounce on this one, Bishoo looks to defend but misses it completely and gets beaten. It runs behind past the keeper for a boundary. 59/6

15.1 T Islam to Bishoo, Tossed up on middle, Bishoo plays it straight back to the bowler. 55/6

14.6 M Hasan to Ambris, Loopy delivery on off, Ambris defends off the front foot. 55/6

14.5 M Hasan to Bishoo, Floated on off, the batsman pushes it to covers for a single. 55/6

14.4 M Hasan to Bishoo, Flighted delivery on off, Bishoo plays it to covers. 54/6

14.3 M Hasan to Bishoo, Flighted delivery on middle, Bishoo defends off the front foot. 54/6

14.2 M Hasan to S Ambris, Tossed up again on middle, Ambris plays it to mid on for a single. 54/6

14.1 M Hasan to S Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris drives it through covers. Two runs taken. 53/6

13.6 T Islam to Bishoo, Shorter ball, spinning in on middle and leg, Bishoo goes back and works it in front of short leg. 51/6

Devendra Bishoo is the new man in to bat.

13.5 T Islam to Dowrich, OUT! Dowrich departs! The height doesn't save him. The review is lost too. Islam bowls it on middle with some pace and it turns. Dowrich goes deep inside the crease to play at it but is caught on the back pad. Loud shout and the finger goes up. Shane, after speaking to his partner, decides to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ball Tracker shows all three reds. Windies still need 153 runs to win, Bangladesh just 4 wickets away from victory. 51/6

Big moment in the game. Shane Dowrich is caught leg before and he's signalled the 'T'. Height is the only thing that can save him.

13.4 T Islam to Dowrich, Stays right behind the line and defends it back down the track. 51/5

13.3 T Islam to Dowrich, Similar ball, similar shot. Just that this time he finds the gap. Two to the total. 51/5

13.2 T Islam to Dowrich, Opens the face of the bat and dabs it away with the spin square to point. 49/5

13.1 T Islam to Ambris, Loopy and full, going away from around off, Ambris drives through the line and finds long off for a single. 49/5

12.6 M Hasan to Dowrich, A maiden from Mehidy. Full on middle and leg, Dowrich flicks it past short leg. 48/5

12.5 M Hasan to Dowrich, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/5

12.4 M Hasan to Dowrich, Easily done. Defended down on the leg side with soft hands. 48/5

12.3 M Hasan to Dowrich, Moves inside the line yet again, stays inside the crease and works it to mid-wicket. 48/5

12.2 M Hasan to Dowrich, Off break on middle, Shane comes forward and turns it in front of short leg. 48/5

12.1 M Hasan to Dowrich, Takes a step out and wrists it towards mid on. 48/5

11.6 T Islam to S Ambris, Spinning away from outside off, opens the bat face and taps it down in front of first slip. 48/5

11.5 T Islam to Ambris, Darted full and quick, on off, met with the full face of the bat. 48/5

11.4 T Islam to Ambris, Fuller on the stumps, kept out from the front foot. 48/5

11.3 T Islam to Ambris, Superb. Nicely floats it up on off, it drifts in and then turns away to beat the outside edge of Sunil Ambris' hanging bat. 48/5

11.2 T Islam to Ambris, Quite full on middle and leg, swept behind square on the leg side. Won't get any run for it. 48/5

11.1 T Islam to Dowrich, A lot of air on this one, outside off, driven through covers for a single. 48/5

Taijul Islam is back on.

10.6 M Hasan to Dowrich, Goes with the spin and turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 47/5

10.5 M Hasan to Dowrich, That was a chance! Somebody should have taken it. Mehidy tosses it up on leg from over the wicket and Dowrich gets low to sweep. It pops up off the glove and falls right in between the keeper, leg slip and short leg. 46/5

10.4 M Hasan to S Ambris, Leans into the shot well and knocks it through mid on for one. 46/5

10.3 M Hasan to Dowrich, Dowrich gets off the mark by flicking it through square leg for a single. 45/5

Shane Dowrich is next in.

10.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, OUT! GONE! That's a huuuuggge wicket! This is the wicket Bangladesh wanted. Good captaincy from Shakib too, knew where to spread his fielders out. Credit to Mushfiqur Rahim too, before the ball was bowled, he asked long off to go a little wider. Superb. Mehidy tosses it up around off, Hetmyer looks to go big downtown. Hits it well, but it's straight down the throat of Naeem Hasan who makes no mistake in taking it. Half the Windies side is back in the hut now. 44/5

10.1 M Hasan to Ambris, Loopy and spinning in on middle and leg, Ambris gets low to sweep but it goes off the glove and lobs towards short fine leg. Single taken. 44/4

9.6 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up again on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 43/4

9.5 N Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on off, the batsman cuts it through point for a beautiful boundary. 43/4

9.4 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer defends off the front foot. 39/4

9.3 N Hasan to S Hetmyer, Turns away from off, Hetymer looks to cut but gets an outside edge to third man. Two runs taken. 39/4

9.2 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on leg, Hetmyer blocks it well. 37/4

9.1 N Hasan to Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris plays it to covers for a single. 37/4

8.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up again on leg, Hetmyer pushes it to the leg side. 36/4

8.5 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery again on middle, the batsman hits it straight past the bowler for a single. 36/4

8.4 M Hasan to Ambris, Floated on middle, Ambris defends off the front foot. 35/4

8.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on off, Hetymer rocks back and cuts it to covers for a single. 35/4

8.2 M Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on leg, the batsman flicks it to the leg side for a single. 34/4

8.1 M Hasan to Ambris, Bowls down the leg side, Ambris lets it go. 33/4

Mehidy Hasan is on.

7.6 N Hasan to Ambris, Safe! Ambris works it to backward square leg and calls for the run. Hetmyer responds, both take off and there's a throw at the keeper's end. Rahim takes the bails off as Shimron slides his bat in. It's taken upstairs and replays show he's fine. 33/4

7.5 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Short ball in line of the stumps, pulled hard to deep mid-wicket for one. 32/4

A run out appeal. Shimron Hetmyer is the man in question. Looks to be safe.

7.4 N Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/4

7.3 N Hasan to Ambris, Fuller and quicker on off, Ambris charges out to play but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. Quick run stolen. 31/4

7.2 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Rocks back on this occasion and punches it through to sweeper cover for a single. 30/4

7.1 N Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on off from around the wicket, Hetmyer defends from the front foot. 29/4

6.6 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman flicks it to mid on for a single. 17 runs have come off this over. Big one for the Windies. 29/4

6.5 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on off, Hetmyer cuts it through covers. Two runs taken. 28/4

6.4 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, SIX! He's just going to play his natural game. Nobody's going to stop him from doing that. Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer slogs it over long on for a biggie. 26/4

6.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Hetmyer. Tossed up on leg, Hetmyer hits it through mid on for a boundary. 20/4

6.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid on for a beautiful boundary. The fielder puts a late diving effort but it goes in vain. 16/4

6.1 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on off, Hetmyer defends off the front foot. 12/4

Shakib Al Hasan to continue from the other end.

5.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, Tossed up on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. 12/4

We are back. Sunil Ambris walks out to the middle and is joined by Shimron Hetmyer. The two will have to do the bulk of the work now. Taijul Islam to finish his pending over.

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

So, that all went by really quickly, didn't it? 9 wickets in total fell in this session. First, Bangladesh were bowled out for 125 and the target set was of 204. Then, within the last 30 minutes of the morning session, Shakib and Taijul ran riot as both picked up a couple of wickets each and really put Windies on the back foot. It turned, bounced and on a couple of occasions, it didn't too. The pitch is doing all sorts of things and it's only going to get harder for the tourists. They still need 193 runs to win. The afternoon session could be the last one of this game. Join us on the other side of the break for all the action.

5.5 Islam to Chase, OUT! It's not missing anything, hits the stumps cleanly. Taijul with another quicker delivery. It lands on off and keeps coming in with the angle. Keeps really low once again and just like Brathwaite, there's nothing Chase can do about it. He's caught low on the pads and the finger goes up after the appeal. Chase takes the DRS thinking it will miss leg, but Ball Tracker shows all three reds. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 11/4

Review. Roston Chase is given out leg before and he challenges the decision immediately. Is it missing leg?

5.4 T Islam to Chase, Heavy spin away after landing on middle, Chase backs away to play initially but then lets it be. 11/3

5.3 T Islam to Chase, Touch short in length, around off, blocked with the full face. 11/3

5.2 T Islam to Chase, Fuller and spinning away from around off, met with the full face. 11/3

Roston Chase in next.

5.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, OUT! Another one gone! The crowd goes wild. Taijul lands it short and flat on middle and leg, it keeps going on with the arm and stays quite low. Brathwaite is undone because of the lack of bounce and is caught low on the pads. Nothing he could do about that, quite unfortunate, as the finger goes up. The umpire checks upstairs for the front foot no ball and all is fine. 11/3

4.6 Al Hasan to Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris defends off the back foot. 11/2

Sunil Ambris walks into the middle next.

4.5 Al Hasan to Hope, OUT! Spins away from off, Hope looks to defend but gets an outside edge to Rahim and he catches it cleanly. The bowler appeals and Windies lose their second wicket in quick time. They still need 193 more to win. 11/2

4.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to fine leg for a single. 11/1

4.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fuller on the stumps, blocked again. 10/1

4.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Goes full on this occasion, defended solidly with a straight bat. 10/1

4.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Short and turning away from around off, pushed away from the back foot. 10/1

3.6 N Hasan to Hope, Finds the gap through mid-wicket this time. Gets a couple of runs for doing so. 10/1

3.5 N Hasan to Hope, Full on middle and leg, a lot of air on that, Hope flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 8/1

3.4 N Hasan to K Brathwaite, Full on the stumps, driven towards mid on for one run. 8/1

3.3 N Hasan to Hope, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 7/1

3.2 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Off the back foot again. Tucks this down towards short fine leg for a single. 6/1

3.1 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in on middle and leg, Brathwaite goes back and defends it well. 5/1

2.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Looped up on the stumps, Hope takes a big stride forward and meets it with the full face. 5/1

2.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Fuller and in line of the stumps, blocked by coming forward. 5/1

Shai Hope walks in at no.3.

2.4 Al Hasan to Powell, OUT! Powell departs for a golden duck! What is he even thinking here? Giving the charge on the first ball he faces. Such poor judgement from the left-handed opener. Seeing him give the charge, Shakib darts it short and flat well outside off. Powell swings, misses and Rahim has all the time in the world to knock the bails over. 200 wickets for the Bangladesh skipper in Test cricket. Also, Kieran Powell becomes the first Windies player to get out stumped on the first ball in Tests, overall 11th. 5/1

2.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Too straight in line, worked away into the leg side for one. 5/0

2.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Too straight in line, turned behind square leg for a double. 4/0

2.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, hit hard straight to covers. 2/0

1.6 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Flicked through mid-wicket for a single to end the over. 2/0

1.5 N Hasan to Brathwaite, From around the wicket now, it's floated on leg, Kraigg works it off his pads and defends it on the leg side. 1/0

1.4 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up and down the leg side, this won't trouble the batsman at all. 1/0

1.3 N Hasan to Brathwaite, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 1/0

1.2 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning down leg, no shot offered from the batsman. 1/0

1.1 N Hasan to Brathwaite, Looped up on leg, it turns, goes off the pads and into leg gully's hands. 1/0

Naeem Hasan will share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, First runs for Brathwaite and Windies. Goes deep inside the crease and wrists it towards short fine leg for a single. 1/0

0.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Stays right behind the line and defends it out. 0/0

0.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Very slow through the air, on a driving length around off, Kraigg waits for it before tapping it down in front of silly point. 0/0

0.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Watches the ball closely as it lands on off, Brathwaite is well forward in defense. 0/0

0.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Nice drift into the batsman, fuller in length, Brathwaite keeps it out from the front foot. 0/0

0.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Full outside off from around the wicket, driven straight to short extra cover. 0/0

