Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, Day 4: BAN Eye Runs, WI Target Wickets

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Bangladesh vs West Indies (TEST)
BAN vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 03 February, 2021
Bangladesh
430/10
(150.2) RR 2.86
223 /8
(67.5) 3.29
West Indies
259/10
(96.1) RR 2.69
11 /0
(4.1) RR 2.64
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, Day 4: BAN Eye Runs, WI Target Wickets
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, West Indies tour of Bangladesh with ball by ball commentary and live updates at CricketNext.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 12:00 PM IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, Day 4 latest updates and live score
Day 3 report: The West Indies claimed three quick wickets in the second innings to restore some parity in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday. The hosts on the third day stumps reached 47-3, stretching their 171-run first innings lead to 218 after bowling out the West Indies for 259 runs earlier in the day. The Windies, after losing the last five wickets for only six runs after Kraigg Brathwaite smashed 76 and Jermaine Blackwood added 68, hit back almost immediately through spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. The right arm off-break removed opener Tamim Iqbal and one-down Najmul Hossain for ducks in the second over of the innings before Shannon Gabriel bounced out other opener Shadman Islam for five runs. Skipper Mominul Haque stemmed the rot to stay 31 not out at close alongside Mushfiqur Rahim with 10 not out.
"Some 250 runs are enough to win in this wicket. But the way we bowled in the first session, if do that it will be tough to win... we are expecting now to give them a target of 300 to 350 runs," said Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam. The early fifties of Brathwaite and Blackwood gave the West Indies hopes of going close to Bangladesh's total of 430 before their first innings came to an abrupt end. Mehidy Hasan, who scored highest with 103 in Bangladesh's first innings, triggered the collapse to finish with 4-58 as the West Indies were bowled out soon after the tea break. The visitors owed their total to Blackwood who shared a 99-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva (42) for the sixth wicket to help them recover from 154-5. Off-spinners Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy dismissed Da Silva and Blackwood in successive overs just before the break to end their resistance. Da Silva, who was dropped by Najmul off Taijul at 24, edged Nayeem to wicketkeeper Liton Das in the penultimate over of the session. Blackwood, who faced 146 balls and struck nine boundaries, fell in the next over, edging Mehidy to Liton down the leg.
"It was very frustrating. I really wanted to convert more of these half centuries into centuries. I am stepping into the right direction. But I was very disappointed at the way I got out," said Blackwood. Brathwaite earlier provided the West Indies with some momentum after they lost three crucial wickets in the morning session. Resuming on 75-2, the West Indies suffered a blow in the first ball of the day when left-arm spinner Taijul removed Nkrumah Bonner for 17. Taijul spun the length ball sharply to take the outside edge of Bonner, who attempted to defend but ended up giving a catch to Najmul at first slip. Brathwaite and debutant Kyle Mayers put on 55 runs for the fourth wicket before an error of judgement cost the West Indies skipper his wicket. Brathwaite wanted to leave the ball from Nayeem but it spun more than he expected, smashing onto his off-stump. Mehidy soon trapped Mayers leg-before for 40 to compound the West Indies' problems. Bangladesh were one bowler short on the third day after Shakib Al Hasan picked up a fresh groin injury. He appears unlikely to participate further in the game.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking