Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind

- 1st Test - 03 - 07 Feb, 2021Match Ended430/10(150.2) RR 2.86223/8(67.5) RR 3.29
BAN
WI259/10(96.1) RR 2.69395/7(127.3) RR 3.1
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind
West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 4:48 PM IST
How much is too much? Well, when you play against the men from Carribbean nothing is safe. For, these cricketers play t20 cricket all across the globe. For instance, West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut. The Barbadian slammed 210 off 310 balls and this is how the Twitter reacted.
Also read: Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021: Hosts Inch Closer to Victory After Mominul Haque Ton
West Indies. Unbelievable.
One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers.
Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where
Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021
WEST INDIES WIN! Mayers finishes on 210no as the Windies chase down 395, the fifth-highest successful run chase in the history of the game.
How good is Test cricket?!?
SCORECARD: https://t.co/DwKZVPwCZg #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/GTHkPBnfeF
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2021
West Indies have created the history, Kyle Mayers has created the history. West Indies chased down 395 against Bangladesh, this is now the highest ever total successfully chased down in Asia. Mayers an absolute star, it's only the 2nd double century in 4th innings in a win Test. pic.twitter.com/rZtub3ZqRp
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2021
30 now to get for the West Indies. Having got 40 on debut in the first innings, Kyle Mayer s is 189 not out in a 395 run chase!!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 7, 2021
Cricket story of the day: Kyle Meyers scoring a double century in his debut Test to help West Indies chase down 395 and pull off remarkable win over Bangladesh!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 7, 2021
Wow. What a victory for West Indies. Talk about ‘Rally’. #BANvWI
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 7, 2021
Kyle Mayers @windiescricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #BANvWI. A double hundred on debut in the 2nd innings 💯💯 what a chase and victory for West Indies. @Coachsim13 congrats to one and all 👏🏻👏🏻
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 7, 2021
West Indie have taken 1-0 lean in 2-match series.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking