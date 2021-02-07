Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut.

How much is too much? Well, when you play against the men from Carribbean nothing is safe. For, these cricketers play t20 cricket all across the globe. For instance, West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut. The Barbadian slammed 210 off 310 balls and this is how the Twitter reacted.

West Indies. Unbelievable. One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers. Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

WEST INDIES WIN! Mayers finishes on 210no as the Windies chase down 395, the fifth-highest successful run chase in the history of the game. How good is Test cricket?!? SCORECARD: https://t.co/DwKZVPwCZg #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/GTHkPBnfeF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2021

West Indies have created the history, Kyle Mayers has created the history. West Indies chased down 395 against Bangladesh, this is now the highest ever total successfully chased down in Asia. Mayers an absolute star, it's only the 2nd double century in 4th innings in a win Test. pic.twitter.com/rZtub3ZqRp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2021

30 now to get for the West Indies. Having got 40 on debut in the first innings, Kyle Mayer s is 189 not out in a 395 run chase!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 7, 2021

Cricket story of the day: Kyle Meyers scoring a double century in his debut Test to help West Indies chase down 395 and pull off remarkable win over Bangladesh! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 7, 2021

Wow. What a victory for West Indies. Talk about ‘Rally’. #BANvWI — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers @windiescricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #BANvWI. A double hundred on debut in the 2nd innings 💯💯 what a chase and victory for West Indies. @Coachsim13 congrats to one and all 👏🏻👏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 7, 2021

West Indie have taken 1-0 lean in 2-match series.