CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind

West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers Double Helps Windies Pull off a Heist; Twitter Loses its Mind

How much is too much? Well, when you play against the men from Carribbean nothing is safe. For, these cricketers play t20 cricket all across the globe. For instance, West Indies created history as they beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram. They chased down a target of 395 on the final day of the Test match in the fourth innings courtesy a 28-year-old Kyle Myers who was making his Test debut. The Barbadian slammed 210 off 310 balls and this is how the Twitter reacted.

Also read: Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021: Hosts Inch Closer to Victory After Mominul Haque Ton

West Indie have taken 1-0 lean in 2-match series.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches