Bangladesh vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Dhaka

West Indies vs Bangladesh (ODI)

West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Friday. West Indies made one change with batsman Kjorn Ottley making his debut, replacing fast bowler Chemar Holder.

Bangladesh remained unchanged after its six-wicket victory in the first game, extending its winning streak over West Indies to six matches. The teams play the final ODI on Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladeshi skipper, says that he was pleased with the team's performance overall. Says the seamers and spinners did well in the last game. Feel batting was tough in the last game. Tells he was anyway looking to bowl first. Informs they are unchanged from the last game.

West Indies skipper, Jason Mohammed, tells that it looks like a pretty good wicket and that's why they want to bat first. Wants to put on a good score and then restrict the opposition. Informs one change in the team as Chemar Holder makes way for Kjorn Ottley.

Pitch report - Anjum Chopra is in with the pitch report. Tells that the surface offers a lot for the batters. Feels spinners from both the teams did really well. Informs the weather is all good. Says win the toss and bat first is what she will prefer.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley