Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 3: BAN Claw Back into Match

West Indies vs Bangladesh (test)

STUMPS

WI vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (test)

2nd Test test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 3rd Day, 3rd Session

West Indies

1st INN

409/10

(142.2) RR 2.87

2nd INN

41 /3

(21.0) 1.95

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (C)
West Indies lead by 154 runs with 7 wickets remaining
Bangladesh Mominul Haque (C)

Bangladesh

1st INN

296/10

(96.5) RR 3.06

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 3: BAN Claw Back into Match

Catch all the live scores between West Indies and Bangladesh through our live commentary.

West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva, who made 92 and added 118 runs with pace bowler Alzarri Joseph (82) for the seventh wicket on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh said that he relishes playing spin. West Indies were struggling at 178 for five but Da Silva added 88 for the sixth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner and then built the century partnership with Joseph to take hosts to a respectable 409 in the first innings. Bangladesh were struggling at 166 for six in the first session on the second day. "I have always been a good player of spin so adapted my game to slower wickets. It is a little similar to home but in a different situation, so playing my part," said Da Silva later.

"I can't even describe how it feels or what it means just to be eight runs short [of a century]. I wish I could have that ball, it is the second time that I got out that way. Hopefully, next time I will not get out that way." The right-handed batsman was bowled by an arm-ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam with the ball going through between bat and pad. Joseph, who is a right-arm pace bowler and bats right-handed fell 18 runs short of his century. "It is disappointing not to get the hundred but I have been working hard on my batting. There will be other opportunities for me to get that score," said Joseph.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

