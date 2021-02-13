- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
West Indies vs Bangladesh (test)
WI vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (test)
2nd Test test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 3rd Day, 3rd Session
West Indies
409/10
(142.2) RR 2.87
41 /3
(21.0) 1.95
Bangladesh
296/10
(96.5) RR 3.06
Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 3: BAN Claw Back into Match
Catch all the live scores between West Indies and Bangladesh through our live commentary.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 3:
West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva, who made 92 and added 118 runs with pace bowler Alzarri Joseph (82) for the seventh wicket on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh said that he relishes playing spin. West Indies were struggling at 178 for five but Da Silva added 88 for the sixth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner and then built the century partnership with Joseph to take hosts to a respectable 409 in the first innings. Bangladesh were struggling at 166 for six in the first session on the second day. "I have always been a good player of spin so adapted my game to slower wickets. It is a little similar to home but in a different situation, so playing my part," said Da Silva later.
"I can't even describe how it feels or what it means just to be eight runs short [of a century]. I wish I could have that ball, it is the second time that I got out that way. Hopefully, next time I will not get out that way." The right-handed batsman was bowled by an arm-ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam with the ball going through between bat and pad. Joseph, who is a right-arm pace bowler and bats right-handed fell 18 runs short of his century. "It is disappointing not to get the hundred but I have been working hard on my batting. There will be other opportunities for me to get that score," said Joseph.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking