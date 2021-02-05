Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, Day 3 Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Chattogram, West Indies tour of Bangladesh with ball by ball commentary and live updates at CricketNext.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live cricket Score Chattogram Test Scorecard commentary live updates | We are back for the post Lunch session. For West Indies, Jermaine Blackwood and Joshua Da Silva walk out to the middle to resume the innings again. The Bangladesh Players are out in the middle too as they take their respective fielding positions. Taijul Islam to start with the ball.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score | Bangladesh vs West Indies Full Commentary

... DAY 3, SESSION 2 ...

Right then! West Indies are 5 down and still trail by 241 runs. Will they be able to bat out another session? How much can they reduce the lead? We will find out in the post lunch session which will begin at 1210 local (0610 GMT).

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan were the wicket takers as they bowled relentlessly at the West Indies batsmen and frustrated them with tight lines and lengths. They got assisted from the surface too as it started playing its tricks offering vicious turn and bounce. Bangladesh would be encouraged to continue with it's spin triplets for another session and gets the remaining wickets quickly.

Resuming on the overnight score of 75/2 West Indies lost Nkrumah Bonner on the very first ball when he edged one to the slips. Since then skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Mayers managed to get the Windies innings on track with a 55-run stand as Braithwaite got to his 20th Test fifty too in the process. Just when these two looked to settle out well in the middle. A horrible error of judgement from Brathwaite saw him lose his off pole. Soon Mayers too followed his skipper back to the hut. Since then, Blackwood and Da Silva managed to survive a few nervy moments as they survived the passage to the lunch.

An intriguing session comes to an end. 33 overs were bowled as West Indies managed to score 114 runs but also lost three wickets including that of Bonner who was dismissed on the first ball of the day. All in all Bangladesh would be the happier of the two.